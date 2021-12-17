How Halloween Became The Unofficial Sequel To Black Christmas

You might think of "Halloween" as the patriarch of the slasher film sub-genre, but John Carpenter's iconic horror movie has a formidable older sister. Before Michael Meyers was stalking the streets of Haddonfield, there was a psycho prowling a college campus, killing off sorority sisters one by one. "Black Christmas" might not always get its due as one of the first slashers, but its influence can be felt everywhere because it informed one of the most important horror films ever made. Without "Black Christmas," we wouldn't be able to celebrate "Halloween." So pour yourself some spiked egg-nog and throw on your favorite holiday sweater, things are about to get chilly.

Released in 1974 and directed by Bob Clark (who also defined the Christmas season when he directed "A Christmas Story" — this man definitely has a lot of Christmas energy), "Black Christmas" tells what we now think of a as typical slasher tale. There are some conventionally attractive young people and a mysterious psycho with plenty of means and opportunity, but no discernible motive besides fear and chaos. On top of that, "Black Christmas" pumps up the holiday atmosphere, which offers some delicious juxtaposition when paired with its sense of foreboding death. And you could say the exact same thing about Carpenter's "Halloween" which debuted in theaters a few years later in 1978. Conventionally attractive young people? Check. Mysterious psycho? Check. A holiday atmosphere that should exude innocence but really makes you feel even more on edge? Check.