10 Best Apple TV+ Shows Of 2025 (So Far)

One of the great tragedies of Apple TV+ is that it has some of the best original TV shows being made today ... but it often feels like nobody's watching them.

The streaming service put itself on the back foot from the start with the decision to feature exclusively original content, instead of backing that with a library of licensed content like competitors Netflix and Prime Video. TV viewers are used to having a great ocean of titles to choose from, and Apple TV+'s selection probably looks like a puddle in comparison.

But what it lacks in quantity it more than makes up for in quality. One of the upsides of Apple being new to the Hollywood scene is that the company has been spraying a veritable firehose of cash at its fledgling entertainment business. Apple is valued in the trillions of dollars and spends hundreds of billions every year across all its operations. That means the company can be pretty casual about slinging enormous budgets at filmmakers like Ridley Scott and Martin Scorsese, or spending $20 million per episode on a TV show. It's just pocket change for Apple, but it's cooked up a true feast for us.

Here are the 10 best TV shows that streamed new seasons on Apple TV+ in 2025.