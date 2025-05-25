How Much Severance Costs Per Episode

The streaming wars were bitter and expensive, and encouraged a certain kind of extravagance that won't be seen again for quite some time. As various studios and networks launched their own streaming platforms, in a bid to mimic Netflix's mammoth success and survive the decline of broadcast TV, they overspent like crazy on high-profile prestige shows and ultra-budgeted movies.

Advertisement

Some of these projects were so expensive that many viewers began to realize something was amiss. Could subscriber numbers really be high enough to offset the cost of a $320 million feature film or a $465 million fantasy series? As it would turn out, no. The idea behind the overspending was that an expensive, high-profile release would look really, really good at a shareholder meeting, and their release would drive up a company's stock price. It didn't matter if a film or TV series was good or even that people watched it. It only mattered that it got made and it inflated stock value.

When the pattern finally broke and streamers began paring back budgets, TV fans had to face something of a reckoning, however. Hollywood's recent bad habit was finally being addressed ... but some of the more expensive prestige programs were actually good. A lot of great shows have been canceled in the last few years, and spending has been curtailed on others.

Advertisement

Luckily, the hit series "Severance" is probably safe. It costs a boatload of money to make, but it has the benefit of being owned by Apple, a company that can always fall back on its tech verticals. According to Bloomberg, though, the show cost over $20 million per episode in its second season.