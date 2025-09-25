Why Slow Horses Showrunner Is Leaving After Season 5, Explained By The Man Himself [Exclusive]

"Slow Horses" season 5 has proved the series is still one of the best on Apple TV+, with Gary Oldman's Jackson Lamb and his band of outcasts returning for yet another solid season of dodgy spycraft. Since season 1, the show has been overseen by Will Smith, who was charged with bringing Mick Herron's "Slough House" novel series to TV. Smith previously wrote for political satires on both sides of the pond, contributing to "The Thick of It" in the United Kingdom and "Veep" stateside. Both shows were overseen by Scottish satirist Armando Iannucci, and prepared Smith to bring an unmistakably irreverent tone to "Slow Horses." Of course, that tone was already there in Herron's novels, but you couldn't imagine a better showrunner to adapt those books for the small screen. Which is why it's a real shame, and sort of surprising, that Smith is departing the show following season 5.

/Film's Ben Pearson spoke with the "Slow Horses" showrunner and asked about his departure from the series. It seems Smith wasn't exactly enthused about leaving, with the writer revealing that it was "a practical decision" more than anything else, mostly "based on the looming need for scripts for series 6." As Smith explained, "I was doing so much work on series 5 that there was no way I was going to be able to do that. I don't want to leave, but it was also like, I couldn't get the scripts ready, they couldn't meet the schedule, so it was with great sadness on both sides."

Bidding farewell to Smith seems like one of the most fatal mistakes Apple could make considering how well he's shepherded the show thus far and how well-suited to the material he's proved to be. All of which only adds to the confusion surrounding his leaving — though the show's intense production schedule clearly has a lot to do with it.