Foundation Season 3's Biggest Action Scene Was More Real Than You May Think [Exclusive]

This article contains spoilers for "Foundation" season 3, episode 8.

We're in the middle of a great time for science fiction on TV, with great shows like "Alien: Earth," "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," and "Foundation" airing new episodes every week that illustrate the variety of the genre and its ability to tell incredible stories that speak to our past, present, and future.

"Foundation" is not just one of the best Apple TV+'s best shows, but a truly stunning adaptation of an incredibly influential literary classic that was long considered unadaptable. As created by David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman, the adaptation of Isaac Asimov's book series of the same name keeps the complex philosophy of the source material, as well as its rather dense plotting and expansive scope. Yet, it's also an adaptation that makes so many changes that it's easy to think of it as a separate entity from Asimov's books — almost more inspired by than fully based on the novels. Among other things, the show introduced the incredible idea of clone emperors that perpetuate the idea of an unstoppable, unchanging, unending empire; it heavily changed Demerzel's story and turned it into a compelling and slow-unravelling mystery; and it introduced both romance and action to the world of "Foundation."

This last bit is important because there is a lot of action that happens in the books: entire planets are conquered, an empire crumbles, and wars are waged. Still, most of the action on the page happens far away, and we are only told about it afterwards. In the TV show, however, the action is explicit and prominently shown on screen, with "Foundation" becoming more of a four-quadrant piece of entertainment with huge spectacle, like Denis Villeneuve's take on "Dune."

Season 3 continues with this approach, upping the ante and scaling up the action at every turn. We saw an entire planet's surface being torched, and even the unveiling of an actual Death Star. Now, the Foundation meets its end (again) when yet another planet with Terminus in its name falls in a big battle. In episode 8, we get the full extent of The Mule's attack on New Terminus, his full-frontal assault and conquest of the Foundation's home planet. It's big, it's stunning, and it's more real than you think.