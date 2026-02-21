Supergirl TV Series Cast: Where The Actors Are Now

The upcoming "Supergirl" film from James Gunn's DC Studios has comic book fans soaring with excitement, especially because it might just be even better than 2025's "Superman." It wouldn't be the first time the Woman of Tomorrow outshined her more famous cousin, as fans of the CW's Arrowverse know all too well.

Before "Superman and Lois" debuted, the Man of Steel was but an occasional supporting character on the "Supergirl" TV series, a program that premiered at the height of the Zack Snyder-led DCEU but rejected the mythological posturing and brooding stoicism it offered. Instead, "Arrow" creators Greg Berlanti and Andrew Kreisberg teamed up with Ali Adler to create a new universe that championed hope, social justice, radical compassion, and unity.

"Supergirl" ended in 2021, as the Arrowverse was beginning to wrap up as a whole. Since its series finale, the cast (once pulled from every corner of the entertainment industry, from soap operas and sitcoms to the lights of Broadway) has since left National City behind to embark on a wide range of new adventures.

Here's where the "Supergirl" actors are now.