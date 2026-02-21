Supergirl TV Series Cast: Where The Actors Are Now
The upcoming "Supergirl" film from James Gunn's DC Studios has comic book fans soaring with excitement, especially because it might just be even better than 2025's "Superman." It wouldn't be the first time the Woman of Tomorrow outshined her more famous cousin, as fans of the CW's Arrowverse know all too well.
Before "Superman and Lois" debuted, the Man of Steel was but an occasional supporting character on the "Supergirl" TV series, a program that premiered at the height of the Zack Snyder-led DCEU but rejected the mythological posturing and brooding stoicism it offered. Instead, "Arrow" creators Greg Berlanti and Andrew Kreisberg teamed up with Ali Adler to create a new universe that championed hope, social justice, radical compassion, and unity.
"Supergirl" ended in 2021, as the Arrowverse was beginning to wrap up as a whole. Since its series finale, the cast (once pulled from every corner of the entertainment industry, from soap operas and sitcoms to the lights of Broadway) has since left National City behind to embark on a wide range of new adventures.
Here's where the "Supergirl" actors are now.
Peta Sergeant (Nyxly)
Peta Sergeant joined the cast of "Supergirl" during the series' final season in 2021, playing the Fifth Dimensional imp Nyxlygsptlnz (similar to the classic "Superman" villain Mr. Mxyzptlk, who had also popped up in the series prior). Sergeant had previously appeared in series like "The Originals," "Once Upon a Time in Wonderland," and "Castle Rock."
Most notably, in 2017, she began recurring on the FX crime drama "Snowfall" as CIA agent Julia McDonald (the wife of Carter Hudson's Teddy McDonald, pictured above). She returned as a guest star in the 5th and 6th seasons of the show after her role on "Supergirl."
As of writing, Sergeant is slated to appear in an upcoming action thriller titled "Runner" from "The Expendables 4" director Scott Waugh. The film will star Alan Ritchson and Owen Wilson. She is also listed as part of the voice cast for an animated film follow-up to Nickelodeon's "Avatar," titled "The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender."
Sam Witwer (Ben Lockwood / Agent Liberty)
For "Star Wars" fans, it was a real treat to finally get to see Sam Witwer in a major live-action role. The actor broke into the mega-franchise essentially by being a superfan, eventually becoming the definitive voice actor for fan-favorite character Darth Maul through the animated series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars."
Witwer returned to the character shortly after his turn as Ben Lockwood / Agent Liberty on season 4 of "Supergirl" for the former series' single-season Disney+ revival. The season was a hit and arguably helped boost interest in animated "Star Wars" TV shows, ultimately leading to Witwer's miniseries "Maul: Shadow Lord." Seemingly excited at any opportunity to visit the galaxy far, far away, he has also lent his voice talents to "Star Wars: Resistance," "Skeleton Crew" and the video games "Vader Immortal," "Star Wars: Squadrons," "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" (and its sequel "Survivor").
"Star Wars" aside, Witwer recurred on the 4th season of the CW teen drama "Riverdale" as the tortured creative writing teacher Rupert Chipping. He also guest-starred on several popular series, including "Mythic Quest," "Star Trek: Lower Decks," and "Leverage: Redemption."
Calista Flockhart (Cat Grant)
Calista Flockhart was the perfect choice to play journalist-turned-media executive Cat Grant, the character possessing the same sharpness as Kitty Walker from "Brothers and Sisters" (another Greg Berlanti-produced series, which featured Flockhart in the main cast until its end in 2011) and the titular character in "Ally McBeal" (Flockhart starred in the classic legal dramedy series in the late-'90s and early-2000s). She was a regular throughout the 1st season of "Supergirl" and made guest appearances throughout the remainder of its run.
Since her initial departure from "Supergirl," Flockhart has seemingly been selective about her roles. Aside from voicing minor characters in "The Penguins of Madagascar" and the Amazon Prime Video superhero series "Invincible" (as Oliver Grayson's GDA caretaker April), her only subsequent project as of writing is "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans." In that 2nd season of the Ryan Murphy-produced anthology series, she played socialite Lee Radziwill (pictured above).
Staz Nair (William Dey)
Staz Nair joined the cast of "Supergirl" in 2019 during its 5th season, fresh off not only a final appearance on HBO's "Game of Thrones" (Nair recurred throughout seasons 6-8 as Daenerys Targaryen's Dothraki lieutenant Qhono) but a guest-starring role on a separate "Superman"-adjacent TV show. In season 2 of Syfy's "Krypton," he played Dax-Varon, a Kryptonian soldier who was set up to become the monstrous and iconic "Superman" villain Doomsday.
Nair stayed with "Supergirl" as journalist William Dey through its final season, though his character didn't exactly make it to the finale. Nonetheless, he was cast not long afterward in Zack Snyder's two-part sci-fi fantasy epic "Rebel Moon." He played Tarak (pictured above), one of the "Seven Samurai"-esque heroes of the film.
Most recently, Nair starred as the titular detective in the BBC crime thriller series "Virdee" (based on the novel "City of Sinners" by A. A. Dhand). He is set to appear in the upcoming dramedy "Harvest Moon," directed by Mark Waters ("He's All That") and starring Paul Bettany (who also co-wrote the screenplay).
Julie Gonzalo (Andrea Rojas / Acrata)
Julie Gonzalo joined "Supergirl" as Andrea Rojas (also known as the assassin Acrata) in season 5 with Staz Nair and remained part of the core cast until its finale. She was previously best known for playing Rebecca Sutter in the TNT reboot-sequel of the soap opera "Dallas" and Hearst College student Parker Lee in the final season of the original run of "Veronica Mars."
Since her role on "Supergirl," Gonzalo has spent the vast majority of her time acting in various TV movies. Readers might've seen her in "Cut, Color, Murder," "3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost," "A Novel Noel," or "My Argentina Heart" (pictured above).
Andrea Brooks (Eve Teschmacher)
Before she was stealing hearts and scenes in James Gunn's "Superman," Eve Teschmacher (a character surprisingly co-created by Mario Puzo of "The Godfather") was re-introduced to TV audiences through Andrea Brooks' portrayal on "Supergirl." Brooks began playing the Lex Luthor loyalist as a recurring guest star in seasons 2, 3, and 4 before becoming a main cast member in season 5. She returned in a recurring capacity for season 6 as well.
Like Julie Gonzalo, Brooks has appeared in several TV movies since the end of the series. She also guest-starred on episodes of "Fire Country" and "So Help Me Todd." However, her most notable role remains that of Dr. Faith Carter on the long-running Hallmark drama "When Calls the Heart" (seen above), in which she has starred since 2015.
Azie Tesfai (Kelly Olsen / Guardian)
Azie Tesfai joined the cast of "Supergirl" as Kelly Olsen as a recurring guest star in season 4. She became part of the main cast for the final two seasons.
Since the series' end, Tesfai has appeared on several popular TV shows, including the ABC drama "A Million Little Things" (above), the "Grey's Anatomy" spin-off "Station 19," Peacock's reimagined "Fresh Prince" drama "Bel-Air," and the Kathy Bates-led "Matlock" on CBS.
Having previously written the "Supergirl" season 6 episode "Blind Spots," Tesfai has also continued to explore TV writing and expanded into executive producing. As of writing, she is developing a drama series titled "Sheba" (with Ryan Coogler's Proximity Media attached as of 2023) and an NBC crime drama titled "The Chase." No updates have been posted about either project since their initial announcements in the trades.
Chris Wood (Mon-El)
Chris Wood was one of the earliest and most exciting additions to the "Supergirl" cast, having been recruited to play the Superman-esque, Daxamite hero Mon-El in season 2. He departed the series after the end of the 3rd season, though he returned to guest star in seasons 5 and 6.
His initial exit was around the same time as his final appearances on "The Vampire Diaries," Kai Parker being arguably his second-most notable role behind Mon-El. Wood reprised his role as Kai Parker in two episodes of the spin-off series "Legacies" in 2020.
In 2021, Wood was cast as the voice of He-Man himself in the Netflix animated series "Masters of the Universe: Revelation," which was created by Kevin Smith. The actor had worked with Smith multiple times on "Supergirl," and went on to cameo in "Jay and Silent Bob Reboot" and "Clerks III." Both Smith and Wood returned for the sequel series, "Masters of the Universe: Revolution," in 2024 (which also starred another "Supergirl" alum who we'll discuss much further down).
Having previously appeared in several high-profile regional theater productions of musicals, the actor made his Broadway debut in 2022 in a musical adaptation of "Almost Famous," with songs by Tom Kitt and Cameron Crowe. He starred as Russell Hammond (pictured above), the character originally played by Billy Crudup in the 2000 film.
Nicole Maines (Nia Nal / Dreamer)
Nicole Maines made history when she joined the cast of "Supergirl." Her character Nia Nal — aka the superhero Dreamer (who was introduced in season 4 and remained a major character through the end of the series) — was the first trans-identifying superhero on a television series. Maines guest starred as Nia on an episode of "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" in 2020 and reprised the role after the end of "Supergirl" for a season 9 episode of "The Flash" in 2023. (The character has since been embraced by DC Comics' proud roster of LGBTQIA+ characters.)
Outside the Arrowverse, Maines has recurred on the Freeform series "Good Trouble" (a spin-off of "The Fosters"). In 2023, she made a perfect addition to season 2 of the Showtime hit "Yellowjackets," recurring as Lisa (pictured above), a member of Lottie Matthews' (Simone Kessell) eerie, cult-like community. She returned as a guest star in season 3.
As of writing, she's attached to star in the upcoming film "Six Till Midnight." The horror project is helmed by music video director Andrew Donoho.
Jesse Rath (Querl Dox / Brainiac 5)
Jesse Rath had been all over Canadian and American TV prior to being cast in "Supergirl" as the brilliant Brainiac 5 (surely a dream come true for the devout comic book fan), with major roles on the sitcom "18 to Life," the sci-fi western "Defiance," and the romantic comedy "No Tomorrow." After recurring on "Supergirl" during its 3rd season, he became part of the main cast for the remainder of its run.
Since the series' end, Rath has guest starred on three TV shows. From 2022 to 2025, he appeared in single episodes of the CBS "S.W.A.T." reboot, the Fox legal anthology series "Accused" (above) and the CTV sitcom "Children Ruin Everything."
Jeremy Jordan (Winn Schott / Toyman)
Jeremy Jordan was part of the original main cast of "Supergirl." In the tradition of Felicity Smoak from "Arrow" and Cisco Ramon from "The Flash," Jordan's Winn Schott was Kara's "guy in the chair."
Jordan left the series in 2017 at the end of season 3, looking to focus on other career opportunities, which included a return to Broadway. He became a headlining Broadway star thanks in large part to his Tony Award-nominated performance as Jack Kelly (a scrappy newsboy originally made famous by Christian Bale) in the original cast of "Newsies." The same year Jordan departed National City, he reprised the role for a filmed version of the musical.
Subsequent Broadway productions have included "American Son" (a stageplay starring Kerry Washington and Steven Pasquale that was quickly adapted into a Netflix film with the original cast returning), Sara Bareilles' "Waitress," the original Broadway production of "The Great Gatsby" (a music video for which is pictured above), and the long-awaited Broadway debut of the cult folk musical "Floyd Collins." For the latter production (in which he starred as the ill-fated cave-diver), Jordan was nominated for his second Tony.
On television, Jordan has appeared in several TV movies, and has lent his voice to animated series like "Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure," "Megamind Rules!," "Superkitties," and "Hazbin Hotel." He also provided the voice of Steve Harrington (originally played by Joe Keery) in Netflix's animated "Stranger Things" interquel "Tales from '85." As of writing, Jordan is preparing to succeed Jonathan Groff in the Broadway musical "Just In Time."
Mechad Brooks (James Olsen / Guardian)
Viewers probably didn't expect to see Jimmy — sorry, James Olsen — in a television series without his best pal Superman. They certainly didn't expect to see him beating the absolute doors off of National City's most dangerous supervillains as the vigilante Guardian. Despite the departure from how the character is portrayed in the comics, Mechad Brooks was the perfect choice to help make Olsen more at home in the strange action soap opera that was the Arrowverse. He was part of the series' main ensemble for its first four seasons, departing in full at the beginning of season 5 in 2019.
His exit ultimately led to his casting in the 2021 film adaptation of the video game "Mortal Kombat," which premiered on HBO Max during the COVID-19 pandemic. He played Jax Briggs, a soldier-turned-superhuman whose arms are replaced with robotic upgrades. Brooks and Briggs are set to return to the big screen with Karl Urban's Johnny Cage in "Mortal Kombat II," which will hit theaters in 2026.
Impressively, Brooks still maintains a prominent presence on TV, having joined the "Law and Order" universe as Jalen Shaw (one of the main detectives in the franchise in the 2020s, pictured above). He was also a recurring guest star on the 3rd season of the "Sex and the City" sequel series "And Just Like That...," playing documentary editor Marion Odin.
Katie McGrath (Lena Luthor)
Prior to joining the cast of "Supergirl" in season 2, Katie McGrath was perhaps best known for her minor role in "Jurassic World." She played Zara, a personal assistant who had one of the most memorable "Jurassic Park" franchise deaths in the 2015 blockbuster. A year later, she hit TV screens as the powerful Lena Luthor, the sister of Lex Luthor (who would eventually be played by "Two and a Half Men" star John Cryer).
After "Supergirl" ended, McGrath was cast in the "John Wick" Peacock prequel series "The Continental," playing an Adjudicator for the High Table. Subsequent TV projects include "The Ex-Wife," "Hell Motel," and "Maigret." She is set to appear in the 2026 biopic "Everybody Digs Bill Evans," which will star Bill Pullman as the legendary jazz pianist.
David Harewood (J'onn J'onzz / Martian Manhunter)
As Snyderverse fans are particularly aware, Martian Manhunter is the kind of superhero writers can hide in plain sight. "Supergirl" used the character to deliver a twist almost on par with the Harrison Wells-Eobard Thawne reveal from "The Flash" by initially introducing David Harewood to audiences as Hank Henshaw — priming comic book fans to expect an arch turn to the Cyborg Superman. Harewood ultimately played both roles spectacularly, and he was part of the series' main cast as the benevolent alien J'onn J'onzz throughout the entire series.
Harewood has spent much of his post-"Supergirl" career lending his voice to major projects like the Netflix film "Wendell and Wild," the video game "Alan Wake II," and the star-studded audio drama adaptation of "The Sandman."
On television, he guest-starred on the Disney+ "Star Wars" series "The Acolyte," recurred on "The Agency: Central Intelligence" and "Sherwood," and was part of the main cast of the short-lived Paramount+ crime drama "Happy Face." Currently, he also has official duties as the new president of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts.
Chyler Leigh (Alex Danvers / Sentinel)
When she was cast as one of the stars of "Supergirl," Chyler Leigh was best known for playing Dr. Lexie Grey on "Grey's Anatomy." (She had also notably led the cast of the ensemble parody film "Not Another Teen Movie" in 2001.) As Alex Danvers, Leigh brought a grounded, sisterly dynamic to the series that would subtly help define its tone as a show about family, love, and identity.
The same year "Supergirl" came to a close, Leigh returned to "Grey's" one last time (as a COVID-19-induced hallucination experienced by Ellen Pompeo's Meredith Grey) for the season 17 episode "Breathe." She also reprised her role as Alex Danvers in the "Armageddon" story arc on "The Flash," which aired in the weeks after the "Supergirl" finale. Since 2023, Leigh has starred in the Hallmark Channel time travel drama "The Way Home" (pictured above).
Melissa Benoist (Kara Danvers / Supergirl)
When Melissa Benoist was first announced as the star of "Supergirl," audiences knew her best from her supporting role in Damien Chazelle's breakout drama "Whiplash." She had also been part of the main cast of "Glee" during its 4th season. Even so, Benoist was an instant TV star, leading the series' ensemble through six seasons and over 120 episodes, in addition to playing the character in several episodes of "The Flash," "Legends of Tomorrow," "Arrow," and even "Batwoman."
Aside from a cameo in Kevin Smith's "Clerks III," Benoist's next role was voicing Teela in Smith's "Masters of the Universe: Revolution." She took over the role from Sarah Michelle Gellar, joining her husband Chris Wood for the sequel (the pair were married in 2019 after meeting on the set of "Supergirl").
In 2024, Benoist reunited with "Supergirl" producer Greg Berlanti to produce and star in the HBO drama "The Girls on the Bus," in which she played a journalist covering a presidential campaign (inspired by the 2016 Hillary Clinton campaign, chronicled in "Chasing Hillary," a memoir from series co-creator Amy Chozick). The following year, she was part of the main cast of the short-lived Netflix crime drama "The Waterfront" (pictured above).
In a 2025 interview with WatchMojo, Benoist expressed her excitement to see "House of the Dragon" star Milly Alcock take on the role in the upcoming "Supergirl" film. "Once you've donned the glyph, you're part of a very small club of people that has worn capes," she said. "So it always feels special when any iteration of the story and the canon comes to life."