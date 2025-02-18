12 LGBTQIA+ Superheroes And Villains You Might Not Know About

Though they are now most associated with massive blockbusters, superheroes were politically-minded creations from the start, and the early heroes were more subversive than we give them credit for. Wonder Woman was created by psychologist William Moulton Marston, who lived together with two women some think were also romantically involved with each other. He explicitly created Wonder Woman to teach girls and boys about the importance of feminism and was inspired by first-wave activists and artists.

On the cover of the first issue of "Captain America Comics," the titular hero is shown punching Hitler in the face. Creators Joe Simon and Jack Kirby created the character as an anti-Nazi figure, as Simon strongly opposed non-interventionism during World War II and wanted the hero to reflect these views. That continues today, as many have also read Marvel's "Civil War" series as a direct commentary on the Patriot Act.

Indeed, superheroes began as a way to speak to everyday people, though many of their ideals were corrupted over time by money and changing social norms. Still, at least since the 1990s, comic book writers have endeavored to create heroes and villains that better reflect the world around us. This correlated with the introduction of LGBTQIA+ characters, and though this isn't inherently political, it has often been a flashpoint for public debate. Today, LGBTQIA+ heroes and villains are more common than ever, though their inclusion in these universes remains controversial at times. Here are some of our favorite LGBTQIA+ superheroes and villains.