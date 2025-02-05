This Animated Superhero Series Is The Best Show You Didn't Watch On Max

Whether you believe the superhero bubble has burst or not, it's fair to say that very little in terms of the genre can truly be considered "novel" or "boundary-pushing" anymore ... but leave it to "Harley Quinn," the animated show about some of DC's baddest villains, to continue bucking that trend. Much like its title character, the streaming series' arc has hardly been a conventional one. Originally debuting in 2019 on a long-forgotten standalone service known as DC Universe (it wasn't very impressive, as our review at the time proved), the series survived the move to what was known at the time as HBO Max before finally finding a home on Max. Now running for five seasons strong, "Harley Quinn" is set to take its biggest and boldest swing yet. And, honestly, this should be making much more pop culture noise than it currently is.

For viewers still catching up, you don't even need to dig very deep to understand the appeal of "Harley Quinn." Take the show's ridiculously stacked voice cast, led by a pitch-perfect Kaley Cuoco as Harley and including the likes of Lake Bell, Alan Tudyk, Ron Funches, Tony Hale, Jason Alexander, Giancarlo Esposito, and many, many more putting unique spins on well-worn archetypes. Then there's the show's "Take no prisoners" mentality that puts even "Deadpool" and his wisecracking antics to shame, placing everyone from Zack Snyder to James Gunn himself within its target sights. But even beyond all that, the irreverent, foul-mouthed villain at the series' heart might even rival her live-action counterpart (with all due respect to Margot Robbie and the various filmmakers she's worked with to bring her version of Harley Quinn to life). Starting the debut season mired in a toxic, codependent relationship with the abusive Joker (Tudyk), her journey has culminated in the rare property with the guts to adapt her torrid romance with fellow supervillain Poison Ivy (Bell).

With season 5 premiering this past January and not merely continuing to click on all cylinders but also shaking up the status quo by moving the action entirely out of Gotham City, it's about time we gave "Harley Quinn" and its (relatively) under-the-radar joys the flowers they so richly deserve.