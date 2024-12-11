Harley Quinn Season 5 Continues Teen Titans' Biggest Unsolved Mystery

In the trailer, someone who looks an awful lot like Red X appears standing over Harley, menacing her. Aside from the mask and the hastily scrawled X's, which appear to be recent given the red chalk or lipstick in the character's hands, the costume has serious Bat-family vibes, right down to the shape of the cape. It's most likely that this version of Red X is still Dick Grayson/Nightwing (Harvey Guillén), who Harley strangled to death with a friendship bracelet while sleepwalking near the end of season 4. After all, in the season finale he was resurrected via the Lazarus Pit and Talia al Ghul (Aline Elasmar), who brought him back because he was missed by her young son Damian, who is the latest character to take on the mantle of Robin.

"Harley Quinn" has focused heavily on the gray areas in which we all live, where true heroes and villains don't really exist. Harley is a true anti-hero and has had to prove that throughout the series, and it would be killer to see her find kinship with Red X and maybe help him adjust to his new life after he gets over the whole "murderous revenge" thing he seems to be interested in. After all, Harley is a shrink, and if anyone can help Red X with his complicated identity, it's her. Heck — she even helped Batman deal with the grief of losing his parents once and for all.