Sam Witwer Landed His First Of Many Star Wars Roles By Being A Franchise Superfan

In 2020, the voice cast of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" reunited on Zoom to celebrate the long-delayed release of season 7 and play some "Star Wars" trivia questions. The one cast member whose hand always shot up, no matter the question? Sam Witwer, the voice of Darth Maul.

When Witwer proclaims himself a "Star Wars" geek, it isn't PR, nor is his knowledge limited to Wookieepedia factoids. The man can and has discussed the meaning of "Star Wars" with passion and evenhandedness. He can also stretch his voice into impressions of Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Emperor, and even George Lucas himself. With that range, it makes sense that Witwer has voiced so many different "Star Wars" characters.

During a guest appearance on Michael Rosenbaum's podcast "Inside of You," Witwer discussed how he first got cast in "Star Wars." If you don't know, Witwer provided both the voice and motion capture for Starkiller/Galen Marek, the secret apprentice of Darth Vader and anti-hero of the 2008 video game "The Force Unleashed." Witwer scored an audition because he had a friend with connections who submitted his headshot and reel. Witwer had just the appearance that "The Force Unleashed" team wanted for Starkiller — after all, he's handsome like a hero but can be scary like a villain too.

However, while Witwer's physical presence got him in the door, his nerdiness helped him at the audition.