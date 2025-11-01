Why Chyler Leigh's Dr. Lexie Grey Left Grey's Anatomy

You might recognize actor Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers from The CW's "Supergirl" and the rest of the network's Arrowverse series, but before that, she was a huge character on "Grey's Anatomy." After officially joining Shonda Rhimes' long-running medical show "Grey's Anatomy" during its third season finale, as the estranged half-sister of the titular Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), Leigh made the choice to exit after the series' eighth season. Apparently, it was her decision, and she and Rhimes figured out a way to write Lexie out of Meredith's larger story. (They did so with a plane crash; I'll circle back to that momentarily.)

In a statement provided to TVLine in 2012, shortly after the season 8 finale "Flight" aired, Leigh clarified her departure. "Earlier this year, I made the decision that [season 8] would be my last on 'Grey's Anatomy,'" Leigh explained. She continued:

"I met with Shonda and we worked together to give Lexie's story appropriate closure. I am very lucky to have worked with this amazing cast and crew for five seasons. My experience on 'Grey's Anatomy' is something that I will treasure for the rest of my life. I want to take this time to say thank you to the fans. Your unconditional love and support have made these last five years very special for me. I look forward to my next chapter, and I hope you will continue to follow me on my journey."

As for Rhimes, she admitted in a now-deleted social media post (via an archived post on The Insider) that she was devastated to lose both Chyler and Lexie, but knew it was the right time. "I love Chyler and I love the character of Lexie Grey," she remarked. "She was an important member of my 'Grey's' family. This was not an easy decision."

Still, Rhimes clarified, once again, that this was a joint decision between the showrunner and the actor. "But it was a decision that Chyler and I came to together," she went on. "We had a lot of thoughtful discussion about it and ultimately we both decided this was the right time for her character's journey to end. As far as I'm concerned, Chyler will always remain a part of the Shondaland family, and I can't wait to work with her again in the future." Okay, so with all that said, we now have a better idea as to why Leigh left "Grey's Anatomy" — but who was Lexie anyway?