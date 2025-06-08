Not Another Teen Movie Cast: Where The Actors Are Now
When "Not Another Teen Movie" hit theaters late in 2001, it was riding the wave of two convergent genre booms. First, there was the burgeoning spoof craze that had been kicked off the year before by "Scary Movie." The 2000s would be full of them, eventually petering out late in the decade with low-effort flops like "Meet the Spartans," "Vampires Suck," and "Epic Movie." Second, "Not Another Teen Movie" benefited from taking aim at years of teen comedies that had overtaken the box office. The movie parodies '90s favorites like "She's All That," "American Pie," and "10 Things I Hate About You," and it even finds time to reference earlier teen movies like "Pretty in Pink" and "The Breakfast Club." (After all, everything takes place at John Hughes High School).
Unlike many 2000s spoof movies, most of which were forgotten as quickly as they premiered, "Not Another Teen Movie" has had some immense cultural staying power. After all, a certain whipped cream-centric scene gave a jump start to one of the biggest movie stars of the last few decades. Most of the cast is still around too, working consistently at varying levels of fame. Some are sitcom stars, while others found success on medical procedurals. Some went on to make further teen-movie history, and others have even spent time on the lam.
Read on to learn more about where the actors from "Not Another Teen Movie" are now.
Chyler Leigh
Chyler Leigh played Janey Briggs in "Not Another Teen Movie," the movie's stereotypically pretty girl who's treated like a weird, ugly outcast simply because she wears glasses. Janey is primarily an homage to Laney, Rachel Leigh Cook's "She's All That" character. "Being Janey was so much fun. I got to release, I guess," Leigh told Hollywood.com. "I was able to make a complete ass of myself and be laughed at and have it be funny for the first time in my life."
In the decades since "Not Another Teen Movie," Leigh has made a career for herself on television. She played Dr. Lexie Grey for 114 episodes of "Grey's Anatomy," starred as Alex Danvers on 126 episodes of "Supergirl," and now leads the cast of the Hallmark Channel's "The Way Home." In fact, on the latter show, she once again got the chance to pay homage to "She's All That," by playing a character realizing she's beautiful as she heads to a dance. "It was so much fun to do it, and even the little stumble at the bottom with the shoes and whatnot, at least I didn't go crashing through the staircase, which is cool," Leigh laughed to TVLine.
Chris Evans
In his first major role, Chris Evans starred in "Not Another Teen Movie" as local hunk Jake Wyler. Even though he's not a particularly great football player, everyone's enamored with Jake. After all, in perhaps the movie's most iconic scene, he's not afraid to show off how good he looks covered in whipped cream. Evans would go on to have one of the biggest careers of the entire cast, but he's not ashamed of his roots. "You do what you gotta do. You earn your stripes," he told Esquire. "At the time I was, you know, I was so thrilled to be a part of the movie. It didn't even cross my mind as some sort of like, an artistic compromise, or something. I thought it was hilarious."
Evans went on to make his career playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The character was retired in "Avengers: Endgame," and in the years since, Evans has starred in films like "Knives Out," "The Gray Man," "Ghosted," "Pain Hustlers," and "Red One." That's a real mixed bag, but in 2025, he led the cast of Celine Song's "Materialists," playing the past love of a matchmaker (Dakota Johnson) who must decide whether she wants him or Pedro Pascal.
Eric Christian Olsen
Any great teen movie bet needs an instigator, and that's where Eric Christian Olsen's character Austin comes in. Like Jake Wyler, he's a jock, an out-of-touch too-cool-for-school pretty boy who just can't believe that anyone could find Janey Briggs attractive. After all, she wears glasses! Speaking with The Minnesota Daily at the time of the movie's release, Olsen said he was happy to be part of an ensemble of relatively-unknown up-and-comers. "The cast right now is unbelievable because they're not hired because they're names," he boasted. "They're hired because they're good."
Like much of the cast, Olsen would go on to a rather successful career. In addition to movies like "Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd," "Fired Up," and "Cellular" – which reunited him with his "Not Another Teen Movie" co-star Chris Evans — Olsen is best known for spending more than a decade on "NCIS: Los Angeles." He played Marty Deeks on more than three hundred episodes of the CBS procedural.
Mia Kirshner
In "Cruel Intentions," Sarah Michelle Gellar's character Kathryn is psychosexually obsessed with her stepbrother Sebastian (Ryan Phillippe). In "Not Another Teen Movie," Mia Kirshner also plays a Catherine, and this time, the movie doesn't bother to make them step-siblings. Yep, she just fully wants to sleep with her actual brother by blood, Jake. "So what if we have the same mother? Tonight I'm gonna f*** my brother!" she sings during the movie's thoroughly-silly musical number, "Prom Tonight."
Kirshner went on to star in Brian De Palma's "The Black Dahlia," playing the titular role. She was Jenny on several seasons of "The L Word," and she put in appearances on everything from "The Vampire Diaries" to "Defiance." Kirshner also played Amanda Greyson on two different "Star Trek" shows, "Discovery" and "Strange New Worlds."
In 2020, she starred in "Love, Lights, Hannukah!," one of the first Hallmark Channel holiday movies to center around Jewish people. "I feel very lucky to have gotten to do this film," she told Jewish Journal. "I'm very proud of my Jewish culture and heritage, and it's really a pleasure for me to share that with a larger audience."
Jaime Pressly
Teen movies before "Mean Girls" featured plenty of mean girls, and in "Not Another Teen Movie," Jamie Pressly plays Priscilla, one of the meanest. She's a pink-obsessed cheerleader who just broke up with Jake Wyler, but she can't help but still be involved in his life, and she gets to appear in a number of the movie's most referential scenes. For example, Priscilla leads the cheerleaders in a straight-up racist routine meant to skewer the, shall we say, uncomfortable racial optics of movies like "Bring It On."
Pressly's casting was a bit of a feat for the movie, since she'd also been in "Can't Hardly Wait," one of the movies "Not Another Teen Movie" was directly parodying. Looking back on that time in her career, she reasoned to Edge Magazine, "The roles were fun, the scripts were good, and it was experience. The movies did well in the theaters, so it wasn't like it was a bad direction to go in. And at that age, those are the roles that are offered."
She's been a television mainstay ever since. Pressly was part of the cast of "My Name Is Earl," which she followed up with sitcom roles like "I Hate My Teenage Daughter" and "Jennifer Falls." Between 2014 and 2021, she played Jill on 127 episodes of "Mom," and she then led the cast of "Welcome to Flatch."
Eric Jungmann
Every teen movie needs a normal, slightly-nerdy guy who's madly in love with the main girl, though she can't see it because she's too focused on the hunky jock. In "Not Another Teen Movie," that's where Eric Jungmann's character Ricky Lipman comes in. He's had a crush on Janey Briggs for years, refusing to hide it from anybody, but she barely notices. He even stands up in class and, in a pitch-perfect "10 Things I Hate About You" homage, recites a poem called "10 Things I Love About Janey." Jungmann told Hollywood.com, "The role was really cool and gave me the opportunity to play around and just get crazy. In a spoof especially, you get to just be nuts and have a good time."
After "Not Another Teen Movie," Jungmann was a regular on television for a while. He starred in 10 episodes of the short-lived "Night Stalker" reboot, and he otherwise appeared on shows like "Grounded For Life," "8 Simple Rules," "Cold Case," "Veronica Mars," "Bones," "NCIS," "True Blood," "Criminal Minds," and "Castle."
These days, in addition to parts in things like the 2025 film ambulance comedy "Code 3," Jungmann also directs. He's helmed shorts like "Remote" and "Body of the Mined," about which he wrote on Instagram, "This film was such a special experience for me. From crowdfunding to festival screenings, and the beautiful chaos between. One of the greatest joys and most difficult challenges of my life. I can't wait to do it again."
Cody McMains
In a subplot lifted straight out of the unlikely franchise starter "American Pie," Cody McMains starred in "Not Another Teen Movie" as Janey's brother Mitch. He's a sex-obsessed teenager eager to lose his virginity, and even though he and his friends are only freshmen (unlike in "American Pie"), Mitch convinces his buddies to pledge that they'll all get laid before prom.
After "Not Another Teen Movie," McMains had a short arc on "Everwood" and appeared on such 2000s television mainstays as "Joan of Arcadia," "Cold Case," "Monk," "Without a Trace," and "Desperate Housewives." Aside from the odd commercial and music video appearance, his last IMDb credit was a two-episode appearance on "Smash," back in 2012.
These days, instead of acting, McMains is now a professional skydiver. He shares his skydiving exploits online and is open about his personal life on Instagram. In 2024, for example, he announced, "I feel like the luckiest guy in the world. This year I married the most incredible woman, and I'm excited to announce we're having a baby girl!"
Samm Levine
Any sex-obsessed teenager in a teen movie needs a couple of sidekicks along for the ride, and Mitch has those in spades. Perhaps most memorably, there's Bruce (Samm Levine), a nerdy white kid who won't stop parading around school with anime-inspired hair and an offensive, affected Asian accent. Appearing on "Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum," Levine recalled going to see "Not Another Teen Movie" with a number of people from high school while home over the holidays. "The one girl who I'd had a huge crush on my whole school life, she like, looks me dead in the eyes. She's like, 'It was weird seeing you in a movie. Weird. Well, bye!'"
Levine, who starred on "Freaks & Geeks" (which could have had a second season at MTV), would go on to play Pfc. Hirschberg in "Inglourious Basterds." He reprised his "Wet Hot American Summer" character Arty in both Netflix revivals, "First Day of Camp" and "10 Years Later." In recent years, he played Newt on a number of episodes of the Disney Channel show "Raven's Home," and he appeared in the 2024 Angel Studios film "City of Dreams."
Sam Huntington
Mitch's other painfully-virginal friend is named Ox, and he's played in "Not Another Teen Movie" by Sam Huntington. Ox is the kind of whiny character who helpfully reminds Mitch that they just hit puberty a few weeks ago, so it's actually okay if they're still virgins. He also gets to participate in one of the movie's most overly-referential scenes, a "Breakfast Club" detention parody so pitch-perfect that it even features Paul Gleason playing pretty much the same character as he did in the John Hughes classic.
Huntington's career since "Not Another Teen Movie" has been a reliable one. He played Jimmy Olsen in "Superman Returns," and he cemented his own position in pop culture in the 2009 film "Fanboys," about some nerds trying to steal a copy of "The Phantom Menace" in 1999. He went on to play a werewolf named Josh on the SyFy show "Being Human," and he followed that up with arcs on shows like "Rosewood," "Good Girls," and "A Million Little Things." He also appeared in "The Last Stop in Yuma County," named one of the best movies of 2024 by /Film staff.
Randy Quaid
Randy Quaid plays Mr. Briggs in "Not Another Teen Movie," Janey and Mitch's father. He's a Vietnam vet absolutely riddled with alcoholism, constantly too drunk to really participate in his children's lives... though that doesn't stop him from driving.
After "Not Another Teen Movie," Quaid had a pretty good decade. He starred in hits like "The Ice Harvest," "Brokeback Mountain," and a TV miniseries called "Elvis," and he even got his own spinoff movie focused on his "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" character (but don't expect a follow-up anytime soon).
If you feel like you haven't seen the star of "The Last Picture Show" star in a while, however, you may have correctly guessed that Quaid essentially disappeared from Hollywood. Beginning in the 2010s, Quaid experienced a high-profile string of legal trouble, a number of incidents that included fleeing the country, running from the law, making numerous conspiracy-addled YouTube videos, and being arrested trying to cross the Canadian border back into Vermont. He's also an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump, and he hit the headlines when, in 2020, Trump returned the favor by reposting a number of bizarre videos made by the actor alleging election fraud.
Lacey Chabert
"Party of Five" star Lacey Chabert doesn't have much to do in "Not Another Teen Movie," but she certainly makes an impression as the supernaturally beautiful Amanda Becker modeled after Jennifer Love-Hewitt in "Can't Hardly Wait." She's one of the prettiest girls at school, and Laney's younger brother Mitch is obsessed. In fact, he's so infatuated, that it seems like Amanda only walks in slow motion. After "Not Another Teen Movie," Chabert would famously go on to star in another teen movie, "Mean Girls." As Gretchen Wieners, she cemented an idea of millennial girlhood so specific that she ensured that for the rest of her life, people would accuse her of trying to make fetch happen.
These days, Chabert is one of the queens of the Hallmark Channel. She's been in many, many movies for the network, including "Winter in Veil," "The Christmas Waltz," "Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas," "Christmas at Castle Heart," "Haul Out the Holly," "Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up," and 2024's much discussed "Hot Frosty," among many more ... and that's just since 2020! There's a reason why she topped /Film's list of the 10 best female actors in Hallmark Christmas movies.
"I love telling these stories," Chabert told Vulture. "People talk about the formula of them or certain things we're trying to hit, but it works really well."
Josh Radnor
Most teen movies have some kind of skewering of high school cliques, and "Not Another Teen Movie" is no exception. In fact, the movie gets it out of the way up top, as a tour guide played by Josh Radnor sorts freshmen into "big jocky guys," "slutty girls," and "losers." Radnor doesn't have a big role in the film, but he also gets to deliver what might be its most iconic line: "Why do hot girls always walk in slow motion?" On Twitter, formerly known as X, he wrote, "I was cast in this the same week I was cast in my first pilot. I got fired from the pilot but NATM lives on."
A few years after "Not Another Teen Movie," Radnor would be cast in a pilot that stuck: "How I Met Your Mother." He played Ted Mosby on the iconic sitcom, guiding it through almost a decade on the air. In the years since the controversial ending of "How I Met Your Mother," he's bounced around to a number of other shows, including "Rise," "Mercy Street," and "Fleishman Is In Trouble." He also led the cast of the Amazon Prime Nazi-hunting show "Hunters," which ended in 2023.
Osgood Perkins
Osgood Perkins had an eventful 2001. That year, he starred as Dorky David in "Legally Blonde," a nerdy character who befriends Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods. He also appeared in "Not Another Teen Movie," playing a guy who gets propositioned by Catherine at a party. The nymphomaniacal villain introduces herself, and he deadpans, "I know. We just had sex five minutes ago."
Unlike much of the cast, who largely reached peak fame in the years after "Not Another Teen Movie," Perkins is perhaps now more famous than he's ever been. He still acts — you can spot him in Jordan Peele's "Nope," for example — but Perkins is best known as a horror director himself. In 2024, his film "Longlegs" became the biggest indie horror box office hit in a decade, and he followed that up in 2025 with "The Monkey." Speaking about his career change with Vulture, he confessed, "I never believed myself as an actor."
Cerina Vincent
In "American Pie," Shannon Elizabeth plays a foreign exchange student who's eager to hook up with the awkward Jim (Jason Biggs). In "Not Another Teen Movie," Cerina Vincent sent up that character by playing a foreign exchange student named Areola, a girl who's so free with her sexuality that she's just straight-up nude all the time, even at school. Vincent has a good sense of humor about the part. "I have a handful of projects that I'm most known for in my career," the "Cabin Fever" star later told Naluda Magazine, "[like] my very daring, comedic role in 'Not Another Teen Movie.'"
Perhaps surprisingly, for an actor who got her start in fare like those two, Vincent went on to have a much more family-friendly career. She played the Yellow Ranger on "Power Rangers: Lost Galaxy," and she followed that up with a long-running role on the Disney Channel show "Stuck in the Middle," which helped launch the career of a young Jenna Ortega.