The 10 Best Female Actors In Hallmark Christmas Movies, Ranked

If you watch a lot of Hallmark holiday movies (and believe us, it's scary easy to get hooked on them from October to December once you get started), you'll notice faces that reappear over and over again. Hallmark is nothing if not reliant on safe, predictable storytelling, and this tendency extends to the people they hire to act in their made-for-TV films — once you've proven that you can provide a stable, likable presence in a lead role, they'll keep on booking you.

But while Hallmark male stars need to personify whatever romantic fantasy Hallmark is selling — whether that's sensitive, or caring, or supporting, or rugged, or good at fighting fires — their actresses have an altogether different responsibility. Since a large portion of the Hallmark viewership is made up of women, these actresses need to be aspirational and, above all else, relatable. We need to be able to see ourselves in them, which isn't as easy a task as it sounds. So when they find a performer who can do it well, they get their candy cane hooks in them and never let them go. Here are some of the best of the best that the Hallmark network has to offer.