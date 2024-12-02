Lacey Chabert's Favorite Christmas Movies Are So Wholesome You'll Melt

There are enough celebrities who are currently vying (if unofficially) for the title of Christmas Queen that Lucy van Pelt has some serious competition. In terms of sheer cultural ubiquitousness, Mariah Carey seems to be the frontrunner on the strength alone of her 1994 multi-Platinum single, "All I Want for Christmas Is You." Hot on her heels are some other pop divas, including Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, and Sabrina Carpenter, who've all had a holiday hit that has remained popular for years afterward. While that's all happening in the music world, things seem a little more clear-cut in Christmas movie land. Sure, numerous actors have been in huge holiday films that are watched year after year, but it's hard to think of another actor who's been in more Christmas movies then Lacey Chabert.

Chabert may not be the Christmas Queen per se, but she is certainly the queen of Hallmark movies, having starred in 28 of those films, with the majority of them being Christmas-themed. Hallmark films aren't Chabert's only holiday outings, either; in addition to Hallmark's "The Christmas Quest," Chabert is also the star of Netflix's "Hot Frosty," both released this year.

Someone who does that many Christmas-themed movies would likely either love or loathe the holiday. Fortunately for Chabert, it seems that the former is the case, as she appeared on an episode of "The Rachael Ray Show" in 2022 to discuss her career and her love of all things Christmas. That discussion included her revealing two of her favorite holiday movies, and it should be no surprise that they're a couple of the most wholesome Christmas films around: 1989's "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" and 2003's "Elf."