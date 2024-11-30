35 Years Ago, A Timeless Christmas Classic Was Born At The Box Office

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

There are plenty of classic Christmas movies out there. The likes of "It's a Wonderful Life" and "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" have been staples of the holiday season for decades (and they're likely to remain so for decades more to come). Being in the annual Christmas movie business is good business. Just look at what Hallmark cranks out every year around the winter holidays. But the real money is in making that one movie that winds up in the rotation annually, becoming part of the larger cultural conversation surrounding Christmas.

In 1989, Warner Bros. released the third installment in the "Vacation" franchise following National Lampoon's "Vacation" in 1983 and "European Vacation" in 1985. Wisely, with this third entry, the property went the Christmas route and delivered one of the best Christmas movies of all time in the form of National Lampoon's "Christmas Vacation." It was a success in its day, sure, but it also became a best-case scenario for targeting the holiday season with mass-appeal entertainment. Creating something timeless is damn near impossible, yet that's precisely what was accomplished here.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at "Christmas Vacation" in honor of its 35th anniversary. We'll go over how it came to be, how a relatively unknown director wound up at the helm, why the movie was especially risky at the time, what happened once it hit theaters, what happened in the years after its initial release, and what lessons we can learn from it in the modern context. Let's dig in, shall we?