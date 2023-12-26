Rebel Moon's 'Seven Samurai' Team Ranked

This article contains spoilers for "Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire."

Hear me out: "Rebel Moon" isn't actually as bad as you might think. Sure, Netflix's latest team-up with bro auteur Zack Snyder can feel more like a love letter to older, better movies than it does a story all its own. The streamer's request for a more family-friendly version of Snyder's vision also didn't help, as the PG-13 cut of the film seems woefully incomplete in some respects. But even with the knowledge of a reportedly better, R-rated cut of "Rebel Moon" sitting hostage on some Netflix executive's hard drive, there's still a lot to like about the film as is.

With "Rebel Moon," Snyder set out to remix epics like "Star Wars" and "Seven Samurai" — and if you squint, his liberal homages serve this story quite well, especially where the characters of "Rebel Moon" are concerned. The film follows Kora (Sofia Boutella), a former soldier whose self-imposed exile on the eponymous moon of Veldt is interrupted by a sudden imperial invasion. Kora teams up with lovestruck farmer Gunnar (Michiel Huisman) on a quest to find warriors that can aid their village in the fight against the forces of the Motherworld. By the end of the story's first half, subtitled "A Child of Fire," the unlikely duo has brought together a formidable crew. We get to know some members of this rag-tag team a bit better than others, though, which contributes to the film's uneven nature.

Hopefully, things will even out in the film's director's cut, but for now, let's take a look at which characters made the most of their limited screen time — and which got lost in this expansive new world.