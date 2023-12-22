Rebel Moon's Character Deaths, Ranked By How Much They Want To Hurt You

This article contains major spoilers for "Rebel Moon."

Zack Snyder has never been a sentimental filmmaker. He's taken plenty of criticisms (or compliments, depending on how you look at it!) for being "edgy" or "ruthless" over the years, especially after movies with high kill counts like "300," "Man of Steel," and even "Army of the Dead." So when he began work on "Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire" (you can read my review for /Film here) and it became clear that he would be focusing on yet another ensemble cast in the midst of a war, everyone should've braced themselves for the likelihood that at least some of these heroes wouldn't make it out alive. True to form, that's exactly what happens by the end of the gritty, hyper-stylized film.

Sofia Boutella's humble leader Kora and her ragtag group of mercenaries, bounty hunters, fugitives, and other unsavory outcasts emerge victorious over the fearsome might of the Imperium ... but only with a devastating price to pay. No, this isn't a bloodbath quite on the level of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" or the opening sequence of James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad," but no character in "Rebel Moon" truly feels safe. In a blockbuster landscape where entire casts are burdened with 5+ year contracts for the sake of franchise-building, there's actually something refreshing about the idea that Snyder, along with co-writers Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad, are only as attached to their own characters for as long as they serve a narrative purpose. Once that runs out, well, neither an actor's star power nor the amount of zeroes on their pay stub can save them.

So here are our favorite character deaths in "Rebel Moon," ranked in terms of which ones hurt us the least to the most.