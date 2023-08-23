Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Began As A Film School Pitch

One can never accuse director Zack Snyder of playing small or aiming low. The quality of his films varies wildly, but he always seems to want to tell the largest version of his stories possible. Perhaps most notorious in the director's filmography is his four-hour cut of "Justice League," a movie that he had to initially abandon due to a personal tragedy and then return to complete years later, using an additional $70 million. He's fond of overblown action, operatic visual bombast, and a lot — a LOT — of slow-motion photography. Snyder has amassed a strangely passionate following of fans who leap to the director's defense at every available opportunity, eager to point out that something profound might be happening in his typically turgid pictures.

Snyder's next film is called "Rebel Moon," and it is due to be released on Netflix on December 22, 2023. It has already been announced that it will be the first part of a multi-part epic. "Rebel Moon Part 2" was shot at the same time as the first.

The story of "Rebel Moon" deliberately resembles that of "Star Wars," a film that Snyder has openly acknowledged as an influence. Set in the distant future, the galaxy is controlled by the Mother World's wicked government. The Imperium, the military of the Mother World, is attacking a vulnerable moon called Veldt. A former Imperium agent named Kora (Sofia Boutella) has to scour the galaxy for space warriors to defend her moon from the Imperium attackers.

If that sounds familiar, it's because it's the premise of Akira Kurosawa's "Seven Samurai."

/Film recently visited a press event for "Rebel Moon" with Snyder in attendance, and he revealed that he had wanted to make his own sci-fi "Seven Samurai" since he was in college.