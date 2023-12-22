Rebel Moon Ending Explained: Win The Battle, Prep For The War

This article contains major spoilers for "Rebel Moon."

Filmmaker Zack Snyder knows a thing or two about kicking off a franchise in style. Previously considered the heir apparent to Christopher Nolan himself, Snyder was hand-picked by the "The Dark Knight" director to shepherd a new DC universe with 2013's "Man of Steel" and eventually brought things to a fitting (if premature) conclusion with the delayed release of "Zack Snyder's Justice League." Now, for the first time in his career, the divisive storyteller will have a chance to end things on his own terms.

Snyder's creative choices since his roller coaster of an experience in the world of superheroes have skewed noticeably towards original works. Whether by design or a by-product of his approach to world-building, his most recent efforts haven't shied away from setting up rich new worlds to explore in multiple movies to come, like "Army of the Dead." Now, it's up to "Rebel Moon" to keep the machine chugging along. Marketed as the first part of an epic, "Star Wars"-sized series, the film subtitled "A Child of Fire" hit an early snag when reviews (including one written by yours truly for /Film, which you can read here) came away unimpressed by the final work — or, rather, the "theatrical" cut (an ironic moniker for a movie that will mostly only be seen on Netflix) that will precede the eventual R-rated director's cut. But we can only work with what we've got, and "Rebel Moon" gives us plenty to chew on.

Viewers will undoubtedly come away buzzing about the climactic battle between Kora (Sofia Boutella) and her team of rebels vs Admiral Atticus Noble (Ed Skrein) and the might of the Imperium. Who lived, who died, and what does it mean for "Part Two"? Allow us to explain.