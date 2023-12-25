One Rebel Moon Scene Evokes A Very Famous Zack Snyder Movie Moment

This article contains spoilers for "Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire."



Where do you fall on the great "Rebel Moon" debate? Believe it or not, director Zack Snyder might've just released another divisive entry into his oeuvre and, now that critics have had their say (you can find my review for /Film here), it's time for viewers to see what works or not for themselves. But as much as the central discussion around the movie thus far has focused on the story's plethora of influences, from "Star Wars" to "Dune" to "Seven Samurai" and many more, perhaps the best scene in the film seems to take inspiration from a very different source altogether. In fact, this sequence in "Rebel Moon" sure feels like an intentional echo of one of Snyder's most celebrated moments from his own filmography.

Filmmakers can certainly do far worse than attempt to recapture the same lightning in a bottle that worked for them previously. For Snyder, diehard fans may point to his almost one-to-one recreation of comic book panels brought to life in "Watchmen" or any of the painstakingly-composed moments from "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and "Zack Snyder's Justice League" as the best of the bunch. But more than any other, the "First flight" sequence in "Man of Steel" continues to be held up as a prime example of what the visually adept director can accomplish when everything lines up just right.

That's the moment that immediately came to mind when "Rebel Moon" heroes Kora (Sofia Boutella), Gunnar (Michiel Huisman), and Kai (Charlie Hunnam) arrive on the planet of Neu-Wodi. Seeking warriors to recruit against the might of the Imperium, they set their sights on indentured servant Tarak (Staz Nair). The only catch? He must win his freedom by taming a wild, flying beast.