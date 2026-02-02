Stranger Things: Tales From '85 Timeline Explained

Spoilers for "Stranger Things" ahead.

The "Stranger Things" series finale might've concluded on an unsatisfying note, but it brought about the end of a long, arduous journey for its beloved characters. While these fates seem to be set in stone, Netflix isn't done with the Upside Down or the creatures that reside within it. A new teaser for the franchise animated spin-off, "Stranger Things: Tales from '85," gives us a glimpse into new mysteries plaguing Hawkins, Indiana. As inferred from the series title, the events of this new story will be set in 1985. For context, 1984 ended with the Hawkins Middle Snow Ball on December 15, with a glimpse of The Mind Flayer looming in the distance.

But where exactly do the events of "Tales from '85" fit with regard to the primary timeline? This new animated story is supposed to take place between the events of seasons 2 and 3, immediately after the Snow Ball and the opening of Starcourt Mall. Showrunner Eric Robles ("The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy") told TUDUM that the animated show lingers on the "sense of young love" between Mike (voiced by Luca Diaz) and Eleven (Brooklyn Davey Norstedt) after their first kiss at the Snow Ball, and how friendships deepen over the course of the year. While season 3 of "Stranger Things" explored similar sentiments, "Tales from '85" takes more time to streamline these relationships before diving into the horrors collectively unraveled by the group.

Robles also notes that Dustin (Braxton Quinney) establishes the Hawkins Investigators Club during this time period, which doesn't happen in the parent series. With this fresh development, we might be privy to a case-of-the-week approach that will tie into a grander mystery, allowing everyone to spend more time together as a united front.