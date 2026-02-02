Stranger Things: Tales From '85 Teaser Trailer: Netflix's Biggest Hit Returns In Animation

Netflix's biggest hit ever finally came to a close with the series finale of "Stranger Things" on the last day of 2025 ... or did it? Because no good thing can ever truly end, the streaming giant had already made plans for an animated spin-off of the mega-popular series. Titled "Stranger Things: Tales From '85," the nostalgic property is set to double down on all those warm and fuzzy feelings from the 1980s, and we've finally received our first real look at the show with a new teaser. Check it out above!

Seriously, it was only a matter of time before one of Netflix's biggest (and most expensive) brands ever made a comeback. As far as blatant franchise expansion plays go, however, perhaps there's at least some merit to going the animated route. "Tales From '85" is a new prequel series set between seasons 2 and 3 of the original live-action show, and though it was executive produced by the Duffer Brothers, it's otherwise relied on new talent altogether — which includes different voice actors taking over fan-favorite roles.

As divisive as "Stranger Things" season 5 may have been in the end, those involved clearly hope for a return to form here, and, well, the jury remains out.