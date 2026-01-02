The Stranger Things Finale Was A Huge Hit For Theaters - But It Won't Impact The Box Office

After nearly a decade, the tale of Eleven and the Upside Down has come to an end, with the "Stranger Things" series finale having barely premiered on Netflix. The epic, two-hour, feature-length episode also played in theaters across the U.S., and it was, by all accounts, a massive hit. Odd though it may be, though, all of that foot traffic isn't going to have any impact at the box office.

The "Stranger Things" finale is estimated to have brought in as much as $30 million in revenue between New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, per Deadline. Except, theaters didn't technically sell tickets for the screenings. Rather, they sold concession vouchers so that fans could reserve seats. That means Netflix won't have any box office to report, technically speaking, but theaters got a whole lot of concession money out of the deal. As AMC CEO Adam Aron noted in an official statement:

"Consumer demand was so high that AMC repeatedly and exponentially added thousands of additional showtimes across its participating locations. In the end, AMC had more than nine times the available seating capacity allocated to 'Stranger Things' than was originally envisioned. The admissions price was free, but required the mandatory purchase of a $20 per-person food and beverage credit. As a result, AMC collected more than $15.0 million in just two days from 'Stranger Things' showtimes."

This falls right in line with Netflix's general strategy of prioritizing streaming and not caring about the box office. "KPop Demon Hunters" also got a theatrical release in 2025, but it was very limited. Similarly, this was a two-day event that generated a lot of buzz yet came with some caveats. For one, Netflix went this route in part because it didn't have deals with the "Stranger Things" cast for box office residuals.