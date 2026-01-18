Glee Cast: Where Are The Actors Now?

Check your calendars, gleeks! The 10-year William McKinley reunion is already under way. As much as it pains us to acknowledge, a full decade has passed since "Glee" took its final bow on Fox in 2015. The landmark teen musical dramedy (created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan) was a cultural phenomenon in the early 2010s, running for six seasons and 121 episodes while helping to cement Murphy as one of the most successful television producers of all time.

Though Murphy's career trajectory toward follow-up hits "American Horror Story," "Pose," "Monster," and '9-1-1" is rather easy to chart, it gets a lot more complicated when it comes to the expansive ensemble of talented young actors he cast in "Glee." As we look back through the "Glee" yearbook, readers should be aware that many of these stories are more troubling than they might expect.

Here's what happened to the cast of "Glee."