Why CBS Canceled So Help Me Todd

The cancellation of "So Help Me Todd" was announced in April 2024, alongside the news that another CBS show — this one with ties to a hugely popular franchise — also bit the bullet. "CSI: Vegas" was cut short after just three seasons (compared to the flagship "CSI" show, which ran for a whopping fifteen), and "So Help Me Todd" was axed at the same time. This was, as Deadline pointed out, a relatively unsurprising cut due to the "overall belt-tightening by the media companies," which has resulted in massive changes to television over the past few years. Showtime and AMC have both instigated substantial staff layoffs since 2022, while the CW chopped and hacked its way through its entire preexisting lineup beginning that same year. The less that's said about the overwhelming number of changes made to HBO and its streamer during these lean times, the better.

CBS has not come out of the recent economic bumps the industry has faced — including a pandemic, a long-overdue Hollywood labor movement, and massive political upheaval — unscathed. In a separate piece, Deadline noted that "there is financial pressure on [the] corporate level among all traditional media companies to curb spending amid a soft ad market." Basically, at the time "So Help Me Todd" was canceled, there were more companies trying to sell ad space than there were advertisers trying to buy it, an issue that affects major networks more than subscriber-based streamers. It also likely doesn't help that CBS parent company Paramount was in the middle of a lengthy merger with Skydance Media around this time, and corporate mergers typically lead to some level of internal changeover, if not a total bloodbath.

All of this led to the network's decision to cancel several shows. 2024 saw the end not only of "So Help Me Todd" and "NCIS: Vegas," but also of long-running mainstay programming like "Young Sheldon," "Blue Bloods," and "The Talk," plus additional shows including "Bob Hearts Abishola," "Comics Unleashed," and "NCIS: Hawai'i."