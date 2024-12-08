Famous Actors Who Are Difficult To Work With, According To Their Co-Stars

Make no mistake: actors are an incredibly important part of the filmmaking process — even when they make it exponentially harder than it has to be. Artists and storytellers in their own right, these craftspeople channel intense emotions and experiences into performances that help us empathize with the world.

Unfortunately, however, it seems this sort of job attracts intense, eccentric personalities as well. As a consequence, actors can be difficult to work with and, at times, inexcusably horrible even to their closest peers. Though some of them may claim their abuses as part of a grander process — mere speed bumps on the journey to truth-telling — the effect they have on the vulnerable people around them cannot be dismissed.

In the cases we found specifically, the actions of the actors have been publicly called into question by their scene partners, further disproving that much of this behavior is normal or otherwise beneficial to telling stories. At the end of the day, film and television sets are workplaces, and there's no reason for anyone working on them to feel in danger — emotionally or physically — at any time.

Here are some famous actors who were difficult to work with, according to their co-stars.