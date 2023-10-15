Is Crazy Rich Asians 2 Still Happening With The Original Cast And Director Jon M. Chu?

Jon M. Chu's 2018 romantic comedy "Crazy Rich Asians" — based on the novel by Kevin Kwan — was a massive, massive hit. Made for only $30 million, Chu's lightweight puffball grossed $239 million worldwide. It follows the adventures of a young economics professor named Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) who has been enjoying her romantic relationship with the dash-handsome Nick Young (Henry Golding). Nick is called back to his home country of Singapore to attend a wedding, and Rachel is reluctantly invited along. Reluctantly, because Nick has been trying to keep his vast wealth hidden from Rachel. It seems his family is practically royalty in Singapore, inviting new conversations about honesty and their inescapable class divide into their relationship. Also, Nick's family doesn't necessarily approve of a middle-class woman dating one of their own, and some of them accuse Rachel of being a golddigger.

Oh yes, and Nick fully intends to propose to Rachel during their excursion. The family matriarch Eleanor (Michelle Yeoh) becomes Rachel's rival. "Crazy Rich Asians" is brisk, light, funny, and energetic. The characters are rich in both senses of the word, and the humor is spot-on. It also cleverly addresses issues of wealth and class and how those things can indeed affect a relationship. It's also definitely worth noting that a movie featuring an all-Asian cast and director was such a massive success.

Naturally, talk of a sequel began right away, and Chu expressed an interest in a "Crazy Rich Asians" follow-up even before the first film's release.

As of this writing, nothing has come of that promise yet. Below is a gathering of information of what is currently known about any "Crazy Rich" sequels.