Harriet The Spy Trailer: Beanie Feldstein And Jane Lynch Get Animated In Apple TV+ Show

For precocious girls looking to buck the status quo everywhere, Harriet M. Welsch is a literary icon. Between the original 1964 novel from Louise Fitzhugh to the 1996 Nickelodeon film of the same name starring Michelle Trachtenberg and Rosie O'Donnell, for generations "Harriet the Spy" has been inspiring kids to get into good trouble, follow their passions, question the world around them, and learn that sometimes it's okay to ask for help.

Today, Apple TV+ released the trailer for its new animated adaptation chronicling the coming-of-age adventures of everyone's favorite unapologetic pre-teen. Produced by The Jim Henson Company, the new series features Beanie Feldstein ("Booksmart," "Lady Bird") as Harriet, and Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch ("Best in Show," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,") as Harriet's no-nonsense mentor and nanny, Ole Golly.

The first five episodes of the series debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 19, 2021, and the second half will return with additional episodes sometime in spring 2022. Check out the trailer for "Harriet the Spy" below.