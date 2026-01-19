12 TV Main Character Deaths That Were Way Too Disrespectful

Everybody has at least one TV show where the characters on it feel more like family than ... well, their families. Whether it's a long-running comfort sitcom, or the latest drama everyone's talking about, television is designed to string audiences along. It does this with storytelling, compelling characters, and most of all, never knowing what twists are in store from episode to episode.

But like any television show, nothing lasts forever. It's rare actors will agree to play a character until they're dead, especially the worst main characters in popular sitcoms. Actors want to move on to other projects, or the shows themselves simply must end with not a whimper but a bang that leaves viewers remembering these characters' fates for the rest of their lives. Sometimes, a show nails it, but other times, it does not.

These 12 beloved characters from television history may have drawn in audiences, but when they were taken away, it alienated fans of the respective series rather than make them appreciate a character's completed arc. Ultimately, playing the viewer's emotions is a pretty cheap and unearned way to tell a story, so it's no surprise these television character deaths upset more than they satisfied. Then again, for certain TV writers, upsetting fans is something of a priority.