The 15 Worst Main Characters In Classic Sitcoms

Since their beginning, sitcoms have been an integral part of people's lives. Whether you're tuning in to shows on primetime or binging classics on streaming services, chances are there's a few sitcoms where you feel like you know the characters better than your own family.

Part of what keeps audiences coming back episode after episode are the characters. For the best sitcoms of all time, the dynamic between their casts has a magic that allows anyone to turn on a random episode and not miss a single joke. And yet, even though sitcoms live and die by their characters, it's not uncommon for these characters to be rather unlikable.

For these 15 main characters from classic sitcoms, spanning the early 1970's to the late 2010's, to say they're bad people would at times be an understatement. It's almost disappointing how often audiences will forgive their cruel behavior with each episode. However, if you met any of these character in real life, odds are you'd probably hate them.

