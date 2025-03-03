14 Phrases & Sayings That Only Exist Because Of Seinfeld

"Seinfeld" is one of the most influential sitcoms in television history, overcoming incredible odds after its pilot was hated by test audiences, and just barely received high-enough ratings to warrant a second season renewal. It took several years for the show to become the top of water cooler conversations across the country, but not only did its cultural rise pave the way for future comedy series like "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and "Girls," but it also skyrocketed the careers of its stars, with Julia Louis-Dreyfus going on to be an 11-time Emmy winner for "The New Adventures of Old Christine" and "Veep," while co-creator Larry David's follow-up "Curb Your Enthusiasm" received critical acclaim for the two decades it was on.

Among the greatest accomplishments of "Seinfeld," however, was its ability to introduce new phrases and sayings into everyday usage, thanks to the combined observations of Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld. Because it's a show all about four friends and their struggles with social behavior, or as they would describe it, "nothing," "Seinfeld" has completely changed the way we interact with one another in ways you might not even know.

For your education, here are 14 phrases and sayings that exist because of "Seinfeld."