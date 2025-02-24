The 15 Best Seinfeld Episodes Ranked

With the show continuing to find new audiences in the streaming era and influence current sitcoms, it's safe to say "Seinfeld" is one of the greatest comedies of all time. Created by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld, the show ran for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998, depicting the misadventures of a fictionalized version of Seinfeld and his friends. Each episode was relatively self-contained, with Jerry and his friends running into various misanthropic antics involving dating, their careers, and living in New York City. For a show seemingly about nothing, the phrases, terms, and scenarios throughout "Seinfeld" have entered the modern lexicon as a testament to the show's legacy.

While many of the show's 180 episodes are enduring classics, there are a handful that are just a cut above the rest (with some stinkers mixed in occasionally). From giving each of its main ensemble perfectly inane storylines to thoroughly quotable scenes, these episodes stand as "Seinfeld" as its absolute best, changing comedy forever.

Here are the 15 best episodes of "Seinfeld."