How Much Jerry Seinfeld Has Made From His NBC Sitcom

Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David, co-creators of the hit sitcom "Seinfeld," have famously said that their show is, quite deliberately, about nothing. The main characters of "Seinfeld" are pointedly petty and unsophisticated, usually too lost in their own well-established neuroses to pay attention to any potential life lessons that might float their way. David and Seinfeld insisted that their show end without tears, hugs, or morals. No one was allowed to learn anything.

A show about nothing, however, had a big impact. "Seinfeld" became one of the defining texts of the 1990s, and millions of viewers tuned in every week during the show's nine seasons. Even before "Seinfeld" was canceled in 1998, it entered into some pretty sweet syndication deals, and it became highly sought after by local stations and network affiliates. "Seinfeld" was generating so much revenue, it would make Croesus blush. As recently reported by Parade, Seinfeld himself was earning $500,000 per episode while his show was in its seventh and eighth seasons. For the ninth season, he got a cool million for each outing.

And, thanks to reruns, Seinfeld is still making money off of the show, 27 years after it went off the air. Indeed, the various syndication deals that "Seinfeld" has entered into — and is still entering into — have kept Jerry Seinfeld's income rather high in perpetuity. According to a report from Bloomberg, Jerry Seinfeld is now officially a billionaire. The syndication deals alone have netted the comedian over $465 million. Maybe that's why Seinfeld's recent film "Unfrosted" felt so blasé; he didn't really need the work. He was just doing it for fun.