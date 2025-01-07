Jerry Seinfeld's Least-Favorite Episode Of Seinfeld

For nine seasons, "Seinfeld" was one of the most consistently hilarious sitcoms to ever air on network television. The show about nothing bucked conventional wisdom pertaining to what a sitcom should be (which puzzled some NBC executives), but gradually won over television viewers with its peppily acerbic tone and god-tier ensemble of Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander, and Michael Richards. And the fact that its humor could get pitch dark never seemed to bother enough viewers to cause a ratings dip. Though more than a few fans of the show gasped when George's finacée Susan died from licking cheap envelopes at the end of the seventh season, they got over their shock and returned in the fall.

The show struck its share of nerves besides Susan's shocking demise. The "Puerto Rican Day" episode, which featured Kramer accidentally setting fire to a Puerto Rico flag and stomping on it to put out the blaze, spurred public protests. Meanwhile, members of the cast once revolted against an episode where Elaine gets a gun (the script for which sold for quite a bit of money at auction). And Jason Alexander famously took issue with "The Bris," which he found offensive in its lampooning of the Jewish rite.

What about the man who gave the series its name? Did Jerry Seinfeld ever feel like "Seinfeld" went too far? You might be surprised to learn that he did, and it's one of the series' early classics.