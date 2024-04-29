The Script For An Unmade Seinfeld Episode Has Been Leaked For All To See

Writer and comedian Larry Charles knows the edge. "Seinfeld" was his breakthrough gig, and he went on to shred the outside of the envelope with his writing for "Curb Your Enthusiasm," and direction of "Borat" and "Brüno." He goes hard. And he went perhaps a tad too hard with his script for "The Bet."

Again, "Seinfeld" was just beginning to find its footing in that second season. The writers correctly identified Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Elaine as the off-kilter female counterbalance to the angsty duo of Jerry and George (and the unceasing chaos of Kramer), but they didn't place the character above the petty fray. Elaine was every bit as nutty as the guys, and this made the show sing. Everyone at any moment could be the straight person, and, alternately, the craziest person in the room.

"The Bet" would've given Louis-Dreyfus a wackadoodle showcase for the ages. Her role in this episode was the B plot. The main plot concerns Kramer's suspicious claim about having sex in an airplane lavatory with a flight attendant on his return trip from Puerto Rico. Jerry and George place a $1,000 bet contingent on proving Kramer's outlandish claim. This is fairly routine "Seinfeld" comedic business. It's Elaine's portion of the script that takes the episode over the top. She decides New York City has become too dangerous for a single woman, so she sets out to buy a gun. George encourages this desire, while Jerry is dead set against it. He believes Elaine would be escalating a potentially violent situation by packing heat.

Elaine persists, which leads Jerry and the gang to visit his gun-selling acquaintance Mo to acquire a pistol. And this is where the script takes a deliciously nasty turn.