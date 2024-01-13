Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 Trailer Teases The Final Season For Larry David's Comedy Series
Okay, Larry David might actually be done this time. The comedian's long-running series "Curb Your Enthusiasm" has taken a few breaks since it first debuted an impressive 24 years ago, including a six-year hiatus between seasons 8 and 9. Every season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" has felt like it could be the last for years, but the new trailer for the show's 12th season – which has been announced as its last — has a genuine sense of finality. As usual, though, the fictional Larry David seems poised to make a hilarious exit.
The new trailer doesn't give too much away about the plot of "Curb" season 12, but it's characteristically flippant about the show's ending. "Larry is back for one final act," the title cards read. "Don't be mad he's leaving, be mad he stayed so long." In keeping with tradition for the meta-comedy, a whole slew of guest stars seem to be ready to say goodbye, including "Schitt's Creek" co-creator and star Dan Levy, "Will & Grace" star Sean Hayes, a very irked Vince Vaughn (returning as Freddy Funkhouser), and recurring guest star Ted Danson, among others.
The show's core cast is also returning, including Cheryl Hines as Larry's ex-wife Cheryl, J.B. Smoove as his roommate Leon, Susie Essman as perpetually pissed Susie, and Jeff Garlin as Susie's husband — and Larry's best friend and manager — Jeff. Garlin's continued inclusion in the show remains controversial, as he was removed from "The Goldbergs" following an HR investigation (one of at least three, apparently) into his behavior on the set of that series.
TV's most enduring hater bows out
Jeff pops up occasionally in the trailer for season 12 of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," but the show as always seems most focused on Larry, who's busy insulting gay people and grieving sons-in-law, wearing weirdly ill-suited glasses (I can't wait to find out the story behind those cat-eye frames), and trying to convince everyone his a**hole behavior has some upsides. "There's an authenticity involved in caring about oneself!" he half-yells in one scene. "I really did the best under the circumstances of a person who hates people and yet had to be amongst them," he says in another, squashing any residual fears that the character will undergo a last-minute moral reckoning a la his previous show, "Seinfeld."
As for the real-life David, he joked during the season 12 announcement that the show's end would mark the turning over of a new leaf for him. "As 'Curb' comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this 'Larry David' persona and become the person God intended me to be," he said via press release. He continued: "the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character." Unless he has another show in mind, we'll just have to imagine what that would look like.
The final season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" premieres on Max on February 4, 2024.