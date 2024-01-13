Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 Trailer Teases The Final Season For Larry David's Comedy Series

Okay, Larry David might actually be done this time. The comedian's long-running series "Curb Your Enthusiasm" has taken a few breaks since it first debuted an impressive 24 years ago, including a six-year hiatus between seasons 8 and 9. Every season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" has felt like it could be the last for years, but the new trailer for the show's 12th season – which has been announced as its last — has a genuine sense of finality. As usual, though, the fictional Larry David seems poised to make a hilarious exit.

The new trailer doesn't give too much away about the plot of "Curb" season 12, but it's characteristically flippant about the show's ending. "Larry is back for one final act," the title cards read. "Don't be mad he's leaving, be mad he stayed so long." In keeping with tradition for the meta-comedy, a whole slew of guest stars seem to be ready to say goodbye, including "Schitt's Creek" co-creator and star Dan Levy, "Will & Grace" star Sean Hayes, a very irked Vince Vaughn (returning as Freddy Funkhouser), and recurring guest star Ted Danson, among others.

The show's core cast is also returning, including Cheryl Hines as Larry's ex-wife Cheryl, J.B. Smoove as his roommate Leon, Susie Essman as perpetually pissed Susie, and Jeff Garlin as Susie's husband — and Larry's best friend and manager — Jeff. Garlin's continued inclusion in the show remains controversial, as he was removed from "The Goldbergs" following an HR investigation (one of at least three, apparently) into his behavior on the set of that series.