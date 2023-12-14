Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 Will Bring The Show To An End

There's no better time for everyone to give their flowers to the cast and crew of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," because it now truly feels like the end of an era. Few well-known figures in comedy have managed to build up a brand as strong as the one between the real Larry David and the version he plays on "Curb," blurring the lines between fact and fiction behind a barrel of laughs. The series has survived several changeovers at HBO over the years, multiple writers' strikes, and even its fair share of haters, but the writing has been on the wall as early as when filming first commenced on season 12. It's not often that a beloved show gets to go out on its own terms or with a largely well-received final batch of episodes (look no further than "Seinfeld" and its divisive finale), but David will attempt to do just that and bring this plane in for a smooth landing early next year.

HBO chairman and CEO Casey Bloys had this to say about the news:

"It's hard to say farewell to such a ground-breaking, brilliantly funny, and iconic series like 'Curb Your Enthusiasm,' which has left its mark across television and the comedy genre. Working alongside Larry David and Jeff Schaffer as well as all of the comedic masterminds that comprise our producers, cast, and crew has been a joy that I will always treasure."

It's safe to assume that the announcement will lead to a ratings spike for this last upcoming season ... not that the popular show needs it, having overcome its early niche beginnings to become a highly-rated and critically-acclaimed powerhouse for the network over the years. Let's savor these last handful of episodes of cringe comedy at its finest.