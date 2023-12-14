Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 Will Bring The Show To An End
Television's most acid-tongued, casually offensive, and dryly hilarious character is about to take his final curtain call. For upwards of 20 years, comedic genius Larry David has written and starred in a long-running series that follows a fictionalized version of himself. As perpetually grumpy as he is acerbic, this precise combination of personality traits has made "Curb Your Enthusiasm" into the much-watch, cringe-comedy heir to the "Seinfeld" throne. Heavy on improv and utterly packed with laughs, the HBO series has steadily cultivated a passionate following eager to join David through one wildly inappropriate social interaction after another. But after 12 rollicking seasons of menacing the greater Los Angeles area, it appears that the master of misanthropy is finally ready to call it quits.
HBO announced the news that the upcoming 12th season of the Emmy-winning "Curb Your Enthusiasm" will be its last. Consisting of 10 total episodes, the final season will premiere on Sunday, February 4, 2024, on HBO before being made available to stream on Max. The series finale will bow on April 7. True to form, David released a perfectly succinct and sarcastic statement acknowledging the news:
"As 'Curb' comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this 'Larry David' persona and become the person God intended me to be — the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character. And so 'Larry David,' I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders."
The end of a comedy era
There's no better time for everyone to give their flowers to the cast and crew of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," because it now truly feels like the end of an era. Few well-known figures in comedy have managed to build up a brand as strong as the one between the real Larry David and the version he plays on "Curb," blurring the lines between fact and fiction behind a barrel of laughs. The series has survived several changeovers at HBO over the years, multiple writers' strikes, and even its fair share of haters, but the writing has been on the wall as early as when filming first commenced on season 12. It's not often that a beloved show gets to go out on its own terms or with a largely well-received final batch of episodes (look no further than "Seinfeld" and its divisive finale), but David will attempt to do just that and bring this plane in for a smooth landing early next year.
HBO chairman and CEO Casey Bloys had this to say about the news:
"It's hard to say farewell to such a ground-breaking, brilliantly funny, and iconic series like 'Curb Your Enthusiasm,' which has left its mark across television and the comedy genre. Working alongside Larry David and Jeff Schaffer as well as all of the comedic masterminds that comprise our producers, cast, and crew has been a joy that I will always treasure."
It's safe to assume that the announcement will lead to a ratings spike for this last upcoming season ... not that the popular show needs it, having overcome its early niche beginnings to become a highly-rated and critically-acclaimed powerhouse for the network over the years. Let's savor these last handful of episodes of cringe comedy at its finest.