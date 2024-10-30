The Controversial Seinfeld Episode That Was Banned From Airing On NBC

For a live-action network sitcom, "Seinfeld" was unusually controversial. The series once killed off George's fiancée Susan via a wedding-invite fiasco, and often trafficked in racial stereotypes for comedic effect. The latter penchant was continuously explained away by the fact that the series' four central characters — Jerry, Elaine, George and Kramer — were typically the worst people in any given situation. And that's why so many people love the series: it's a show about jerks behaving badly or pettily (something we're all guilty of doing and being on occasion).

Did "Seinfeld" ever go too far? During its initial run in the 1990s, there were complaints but rarely any action to back them up. One exception was "The Puerto Rican Day," the penultimate episode of the entire series in which the gang gets stuck in Upper East Side traffic during New York City's annual Puerto Rican Day parade. Their predicament stings all the more because they keep getting stuck behind a purple Volkswagen Golf that won't allow them to pass on a crowded Fifth Avenue. (This is where Jerry and company are being their usual jerky selves, as switching lanes is futile.) The quartet gradually separates, with Elaine trying to escape the revelry on foot, while the other three venture out to use an apartment bathroom by posing as potential tenants.

If this all sounds pretty de rigueur for a "Seinfeld" episode, it pretty much is until the climax, which sparked actual, feet-on-the-ground protests.

Near the end of "The Puerto Rican Day," Kramer procures a sparkler and accidentally sets a Puerto Rican flag on fire. He immediately panics and attempts to put the fire out by stomping on the flag. Obviously, this sight enrages the parade attendees, who descend on him. He's able to escape the angry mob, but upon reaching the apartment where Jerry and George are, they all realize no one is in Jerry's car — at which point they look out the window and see the mob attacking the automobile.