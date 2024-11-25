The Seinfeld Pilot Was Hated By Test Audiences

As much as I don't like the pilot, it performed surprisingly well when NBC premiered it anyway on July 5, 1989, with decent viewership numbers and mostly positive reviews. The Associated Press wrote at the time, "[Larry] David, who was a writer-performer on ABC's 'Fridays' and a writer on 'Saturday Night Live,' does a stand-up act that seems to be so personal, it can be almost painful to watch. Pair him with the more mainstream Seinfeld, and the result is an honest, warm and amusing examination of life in the late '80s."

The show still didn't get picked up for a full season, however. It was renewed for only four episodes, which didn't air until nearly a year afterward, in May 1990. The ratings were similarly modest and the reviews were just encouraging enough to get them picked up for a twelve-episode second season. One thing that helped was the addition of Elaine in the second episode. TV critic Robert Strauss wrote at the time, "Former girlfriends usually make quick guest appearances in shows like 'Cheers' and 'Cosby,' but I really like the idea of an old flame who sticks around like the residue of melted wax at the south end of the candle."

Elaine, and the show's total lack of interest in any sort of will they/won't-they dynamic between her and Jerry, is part of what helped set "Seinfeld" apart from so many of its peers. Not everyone jived with the show's unsentimental approach at first, but they could still acknowledge it as something new and different. It helped that "Seinfeld" existed in a TV landscape that was a bit more forgiving of shows that weren't massive hits straight out of the gate; while modern Netflix would unceremoniously cancel it within a month or two, the heads at NBC saw the potential in "Seinfeld" and decided to let it keep going for nearly four seasons before the show fully took off.

Although the show seemed to have taken the advice from those early pilot viewers and evolved the series to something more palatable, Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David never actually saw the test screening feedback until the show had already become a hit, when the criticisms had lost any of the sting they once might've had. "Larry and I both hung it up near our toilets," Seinfeld said at the time. "We thought if someone goes in to use this bathroom, this is something they should see. It fits that moment."