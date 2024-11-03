Why Netflix Canceled The Society After One Season

Netflix has a long, storied history of canceling shows early on in their runs. The winner of the streaming wars may spend billions of dollars on original movies and TV shows, but letting any of those shows live beyond a few seasons is a rarity. 2019's young adult series "The Society" was one of those shows that was a one-and-done, with the series lasting just a single season. But that wasn't the original plan. So, why was this popular series canceled after only one season?

For those who may not be familiar, "The Society" follows a group of teenagers who are mysteriously transported to an exact replica of their wealthy New England town, only with no trace of their parents to be found. The series hailed from Chris Keyser ("Tyrant," "Party of Five") and Marc Webb ("500 Days of Summer," "The Amazing Spider-Man") with a promising young cast led by then-up-and-comer Kathryn Newton ("Blockers," "Detective Pikachu").

Originally, Netflix had renewed "The Society" for a second season. Unfortunately for viewers, in August 2020, it became one of the many movies and TV shows canceled or delayed by the pandemic. The streamer also axed a planned second season of another YA series, "I Am Not Okay With This," which was led by Sophia Lillis ("It").

Things in Hollywood have recovered in large part since the pandemic rocked the business to its knees, but even at the time of writing, we've yet to fully establish a new normal. It's easy to forget now, but in 2020 it felt like nothing would ever be the same and there was a tremendous amount of uncertainty surrounding the future. Everything from movie theaters to production facilities shut down all over the world for months on end. That informed a lot of decision making by studios and streamers. Netflix was not immune to that line of thinking.