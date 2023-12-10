One Sam And Carla Moment In Cheers Had Shelley Long Breaking Down Behind The Scenes

In the THR article, Glen Charles (who created the series with Les Charles and James Burrows) spoke about how deeply Shelley Long felt about this betrayal of Diane. He said:

"Shelley got into the character more than any actor I've worked with. Whenever there was a new script she'd come in and talk about 'Where am I?' this week. Not Diane. She personalized it. There was an episode early on when Sam and Carla had a playful kiss and Shelley came into our office and broke down."

I'm not sure how playful I'd say that kiss was, having rewatched the scene in question. Still, breaking down over something that happened to your character is pretty extreme. Les Charles added: "She said Diane would be destroyed by this. We said Diane isn't in the scene and never hears about it and Shelley said, 'Yes, but I know.' We'd never confronted anything like that before."

As annoying as Diane was (I was never a fan of her character, which I think is pretty obvious), Long was clearly committed to her role and she was brilliant at it. If we as fans get upset by things that happen to the characters we love, it's got to be so much more personal when you're the one wearing that character's shoes.

"Cheers" is currently streaming on Hulu.