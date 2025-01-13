The Worst Episode Of How I Met Your Mother, According To IMDb

Longtime fans of "How I Met Your Mother" probably won't be that shocked by the rest of the "worst" episodes according to IMDb; a lot of them are from season 9, which is widely believed to be the show's worst season, and they're only memorable because they're terrible. The second-place finisher, "Bedtime Stories," rocks a rating of 5.8 and features a pre-"Hamilton" Lin-Manuel Miranda but is also performed only in rhyme, which feels like a place-filler at best and is absolutely grating at its worst. The third-worst episode according to IMDb, "Slapsgiving 3: Slappointment in Slapmarra," features some seriously offensive caricatures of Asian cinema — performed by the show's white cast — that is legitimately embarrassing no matter when you watch it. (There's a reason its rating is a pathetic 6.0.)

Another season 9 stinker, "Mom and Dad," comes in fourth place with 6.6, probably because it features a really awkward subplot where Barney and his brother James (Wayne Brady) try to convince their mother Loretta Stinson (Frances Conroy) to get back together with one of their two dads, all while William Zabka (yes, from "The Karate Kid" and, eventually, "Cobra Kai") is running around messing with Ted. Then we get "Last Forever: Part One," where we're forced to sit there and watch as Robin and Barney call off their marriage after we just watched an entire season focused around their wedding. Again, not every episode of "How I Met Your Mother" can reach the height of, say, "Slap Bet" or "How I Met Everyone Else," just to name a few; they don't have to be this bad, though.

"How I Met Your Mother" is streaming on Hulu now.