The 5 Worst Episodes Of How I Met Your Mother, Ranked

"Zoo or False" isn't quite as horrible as some of the other entries on this list, but it is really, really, incredibly stupid. This season 5 episode of the sitcom doesn't have a whole lot to do with the show's overall plot, choosing to use the show's framework — that is, the older Ted's narration as he tells his children how he met their mother in a very roundabout way — to show how stories can bend and change over time. Some episodes, like the previously mentioned "How I Met Everyone Else," make this into a fun, engaging exercise. "Zoo or False" simply does not.

The whole deal with "Zoo or False" is that Marshall tells the whole gang that he was mugged at gunpoint earlier that day, sending Lily into an absolute panic where she wants to buy a gun of her own. Upset by this idea, Marshall pivots and says that while he's embarrassed to admit it, there was no human mugger and no gun; he was actually mugged by a monkey without a gun. As he tells Ted, he wasn't mugged by a zoo monkey when he got too close to a cage at the zoo, but he was mugged by a guy with a gun and doesn't want to freak Lily out. When Robin asks Marshall to come on her morning show and tell the story of the monkey-mugging, he doesn't want to lie on camera, and in the end, Ted says nobody ever found out the truth about Marshall's mugging. This episode just sucks! It's not very funny, the entire premise relies on poor Jason Segel performing a ton of lackluster slapstick, and it doesn't even get a good resolution. Skip this in your rewatch.