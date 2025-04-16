Why Juliette Lewis Left Yellowjackets

This article contains spoilers for "Yellowjackets."

If there's one clear hero in "Yellowjackets," it's Natalie "Nat" Scatorccio, as played by Sophie Thatcher as a teenager in the past timeline and Juliette Lewis as an adult in the present timeline. Teen Natalie is the only character on the show who consistently tries to do the right thing, even if this sometimes backfires and makes everything worse. Whereas Tai (Jasmin Savoy Brown and Tawny Cypress), Van (Liv Hewson and Lauren Ambrose), Misty (Samantha Hanratty and Christina Ricci), Lottie (Courtney Eaton and Simone Kessell), and (especially) Shauna (Sophie Nélisse and Melanie Lynskey) have all disappointed us at one time or another, Natalie has stayed brave, kind, and reasonably level-headed.

By the end of season 3, it seems like the group has split into two main factions in the past timeline: one that's far more unbalanced (mostly Lottie, Shauna, and Tai), and Team Resistance, which is made up of everyone else. Teen Shauna (Nélisse) may be officially in control of the Yellowjackets, leading through fear and force, but Nat is the unofficial leader because everyone likes her. It seems the stage has been set for a teen Nat vs. Shauna showdown in season 4; it's exciting, but it would probably be more intriguing if there was a parallel Nat vs. Shauna showdown brewing in the present storyline. Adult Shauna (Lynskey) certainly grows increasingly reckless and vindictive in season 3, but now there's no adult Nat to challenge her. Why? Because the show very suddenly killed her off in season 2.

That's right: in the season 2 finale, "Storytelling," Natalie is accidentally stabbed with a needle carrying a lethal dose of phenobarbital (or possibly fentanyl). It sounds silly, but it's slightly less silly in context: adult Misty (Ricci) is a well-established poisoner who's trying to kill a minor character, but Natalie steps in the way to stop her. It's still a little hard to believe that Misty could both accidentally stab Natalie and press down on the syringe before realizing her mistake, but that's the outcome we got. And hey, if someone had to die in that episode, I suppose it should be the one survivor who'd managed to find some peace. But what led to Lewis' exit in the first place?