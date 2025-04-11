Yellowjackets' Season 3 Finale Has Unmasked The Antler Queen – And Pit Girl

Major spoilers for "Yellowjackets" season 3 ahead.

Now that it's over, it's fair to say that "Yellowjackets" season 3 rose above the early criticisms. The first half of the season dragged its heels and got dragged in turn by some critics. More than a few fans suspected the writers had lost the plot. But then episode 6 "Thanksgiving (Canada)" got the ball rolling with a new conflict: hikers stumbled on the girls, giving them the chance of rescue. That fractured the team further between those who wanted to go home and those who felt at home in the Wilderness.

Advertisement

The slam-dunk season finale, "Full Circle," even rectified some of the problems with Lottie's (Simone Kessell) death earlier this season, giving her a proper final scene and conclusion with Callie (Sarah Desjardins). And "Full Circle" gave us more answers than just those regarding Lottie's death.

"Yellowjackets" has finally started opening the mystery boxes it set. In "Full Circle," winter has come once more and the team decides they need another hunt to satisfy the Wilderness. As it goes on, we realize this is the same hunt we saw in the show's pilot, where the Yellowjackets were all masked and silent. The episode's title refers not only to the girls' method of choosing the victim (going in a circle and drawing cards), but also how we've caught up to the first scene we ever saw on "Yellowjackets."

Advertisement

We can now pinpoint who was who in those pilot scenes, including the two figures fans had speculated the most about.

The group's cloaked leader, called the Antler Queen for her crown, is Shauna (Sophie Nélisse).

Their prey, dubbed "Pit Girl" because she dies skewered in a pit? It's Mari (Alexa Barajas).