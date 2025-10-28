Doctor Who's Disney Partnership Is Over – And That's Only Good News For Fans

"Doctor Who" is a show about change, and it just made a particularly big one. The two-season partnership between the BBC and Disney+ is now officially over, which means that the Doctor — who regenerated into a mystery character played by Billie Piper in the "Doctor Who" season 2 finale – is back on their home turf. Here's the official statement from the BBC Director of Drama, Lindsay Salt:

"We'd like to thank Disney+ for being terrific global partners and collaborators over the past two seasons, and for the upcoming 'The War Between the Land and the Sea.' The BBC remains fully committed to Doctor Who, which continues to be one of our most loved dramas, and we are delighted that Russell T Davies has agreed to write us another spectacular Christmas special for 2026. We can assure fans, the Doctor is not going anywhere, and we will be announcing plans for the next series in due course which will ensure the TARDIS remains at the heart of the BBC."

What begins like a full-on cancellation announcement almost immediately shifts into promises of future glory. Granted, it also means that we won't be getting more "Doctor Who" before late 2026 ("The War Between the Land and the Sea" is a spin-off miniseries that focuses on UNIT and classic "Doctor Who" villains Sea Devils), but that's old hat for avid Whovians who are accustomed to long waits between short seasons.

As a big "Doctor Who" fan myself, I'm inclined to think that there's reason for joy here. After all, many fans found the Disney+ era of "Doctor Who" pretty divisive, and this parting of ways might be just what the show needs to reinvent itself once more. Here's why.