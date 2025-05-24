15 Best Doctor Who Episodes Ever, Ranked

"Doctor Who" isn't just a television show: It's a cultural institution, one with so many moving pieces it needs its own beginner's guide. The long-running science-fiction program has been on the air (well, off and on) since the early 1960s, and although it's gone through various permutations since then, the central premise has always been the same: The Doctor, played by different actors as a result of his species' ability to regenerate, travels throughout time and space in the TARDIS, often with companions who help him through various adventures and battles with all sorts of foes.

There are excellent "Doctor Who" episodes dating all the way back to the beginning of the show, but for the purposes of this article, we're just going to focus on the rebooted series as it began in 2005. The early episodes can be difficult for fans to track down, and unfortunately, many are lost, due to the BBC's practice of erasing taped shows after they had already aired. From Christopher Eccleston to the newest Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa, these are the best episodes that "Doctor Who" has created.