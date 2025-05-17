Doctor Who Season 2, Episode 6 Is A Callback To The Cruelest Version Of The Doctor

The Doctor will never knowingly hurt an innocent, but he will take a life if needs must. Even the compassionate and caring 15th Doctor will choose violence if that's the only way to save the day, as evidenced by him killing the Goblin King in the 2023 Christmas special, "The Church on Ruby Road." In the season 1 finale, "Empire of Death," he does the same thing to the death god Sutekh. However, the Doctor values all sentient life, even when circumstances force him to take one. One of the key tragedies surrounding the character is that he constantly ends up in situations where good people die around him. This is a major plot point in the season 1 episode "The Doctor Dances," where the Ninth Doctor (Christopher Eccleston) is ecstatic to complete just one adventure without anyone dying.

Against this backdrop, watching the Doctor outright torture somebody — a wannabe mass murderer or not — is strange and disconcerting. Before this episode, only one Doctor has resorted to explicit torture: David Tennant's 10th Doctor. In the season 3 episode "Family of Blood," he attempts to spare the immortality-chasing titular villains by hiding from them. When they force a face-off, however, the Doctor easily defeats them and traps them in custom-designed hellish scenarios for all eternity.

"Doctor Who" season 2 has been unsettling before, but establishing torture as part of this Doctor's tool kit takes things to a whole new level. Granted, the 15th Doctor's actions aren't quite on the "Family of Blood" level here, but the revelation that he's willing and able to torment a sentient being is surely bad news for his enemies ... and, quite likely, himself.

