An Unsettling Doctor Who Season 2 Episode Echoes One Of The Show's Most Controversial Hours

The latest "Doctor Who" episode features precious little of the Doctor, nor does it feature much of his current companion Belinda. Instead, it's an Earth-bound story following former companion Ruby (Millie Gibson) as she gets into a relationship with a seemingly nice young man named Conrad (Jonah Hauer-King).

Conrad makes an odd first impression: his first scene shows him as a kid who rudely snatches a coin from the Doctor's hand despite the Doctor having happily offered it to him. But when we catch up to Conrad as an adult he seems to have mostly matured. He's started a wholesome podcast about the Doctor, and when he meets up with Ruby for the first time he acts like a nervous fanboy.

For the first half of this episode, it seems like the episode's writer, Pete McTighe, is aiming for the same spark as another famous Doctor-lite episode: "Love & Monsters." Although that episode is (rightfully!) bashed by fans for its terrible final act, it's easy to forget that its first two thirds were delightful. It was fun seeing a bunch of normal humans united by their sense of wonder towards the Doctor. It was nice to give the Doctor a break for a week, to offer fans a glimpse of what Earth looks like when he's not around. Although "Love & Monsters" was a bust, the "Doctor Who" writers smartly realized that the Doctor-lite aspect of it wasn't to blame. They gave us classics like "Blink" and "Turn Left" shortly after.

But instead of trying to capture the spirit of "Blink" or "Turn Left," this latest episode focuses on giving "Love & Monsters" a dark reboot. Like "L&M," "Lucky Day" shows how big an impact the Doctor can have on a random human. A forgettable adventure for the Doctor can unwittingly change the entire course of a random passerby's life, for better or worse.

In Conrad's case, at first it seems like he'd been changed for the better. Introduced as having an abusive mother, it seems like Conrad has clung to his sense of wonder towards the Doctor as a kind of emotional life raft. No matter how tough his home life might've been, his hopes of learning more about the Doctor could always get him through the day. Of course, the difference between "Love & Monsters" and "Lucky Day" becomes very apparent in the second half of this episode. Whereas "Love & Monsters" stayed optimistic (even when it shouldn't have), "Lucky Day" gets delightfully meanspirited.