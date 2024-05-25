Doctor Who Puts Its Own Spin On A Stephen King Horror Classic

"73 Yards" is the strongest episode of the new "Doctor Who" season so far, which is surprising considering it's the first one that barely features the Doctor at all. Showrunner and episode-writer Russell T Davies has taken a cue from season 4's Doctor-lite episode "Turn Left," taking us through years of the companion's life without the Doctor around to help her out. The results are terrifying: as soon as the Doctor's gone, Ruby finds herself followed by a mysterious old woman. The woman magically stays exactly 73 yards away from Ruby at all times, and whenever Ruby sends someone else to talk with her, they freak out and suddenly want nothing to do with her.

It's a mysterious premise that puts Ruby through the wringer like we've never seen before. First, she has to spend a few nights alone at an inn filled with the world's rudest patrons. Then she goes home and ends up abandoned by her foster mother Carla. "Not even your birth mother wanted you," a vindictive, seemingly possessed Carla tells Ruby after kicking her out of their home. It's around this point we'd expect the Doctor to pop back in and fix things, but no: Ruby's left to deal with those harsh words for the rest of her life. Even a returning Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, who stops by to shine some light on the season's ongoing arc of magic-related problems rather than science ones, is no help.

Ruby spends decades going through life with nobody to help her. It's only in the second half of the episode that she thinks she's figured out what this is all about: she has to take down rising politician Roger AP Gwilliam, whom the Doctor mentioned earlier was going to lead the world into a nuclear war. Does this sound familiar?